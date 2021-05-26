Cancel
Halverson & Swanger leave Mizzou Baseball, enter the Transfer Portal

By Ben Arnet, KOMU 8 Sports Director
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Mizzou Athletics spokesperson confirmed that Missouri Baseball players Cameron Swanger and Seth Halvorsen have left the program and entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Halvorsen was Missouri's top starting pitcher in 2021. He pushed through an up and down season to finish with a 4-2 record including SEC wins over Texas A&M and Georgia. Halvorsen struck out 70 batters while walking 57 during his first full season in a Mizzou uniform.

