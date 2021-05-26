'The Boys,' 'WandaVision' Among Genre Series That Could Benefit From 'Game of Thrones' Effect at the Emmys

Development on the other Game of Thrones spinoffs at HBO continue with the previously revealed "10,000 Ships" series now finding its lead writer. According to a report from Deadline, writer Amanda Segel has been tapped to pen the series. Segel's recent credits include the Hulu/Marvel series Helstrom and Person of Interest having also written for the likes of Shooter, The Good Wife, and Nikita. They're also well versed in writing about ships as they were previously tapped to bring the upcoming Ubisoft game Skull and Bones to television as well, that series is about pirates though and not with the fantasy elements that Game of Thrones is known for.