Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'The Boys,' 'WandaVision' Among Genre Series That Could Benefit From 'Game of Thrones' Effect at the Emmys

By Danielle Turchiano
Register Citizen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriter-producer-director Eric Kripke has been working in genre television for almost 20 years. His long-running “Supernatural” featured dramatic, awards-bait themes such as chosen family, religion, addiction and working through trauma (in addition to demon-hunting), but only picked up three Emmy noms, all in Creative Arts categories (two for sound editing and one for music composition).

www.registercitizen.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Lena Waithe
Person
Eric Kripke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Thrones#Drama Series#Thrones Series#The Television Academy#Licata Co#Hbo#Disney Plus#Lovecraft Country#Variety S Newsletter#Genre Television#Limited Series#Tv#The Cw#Storytelling#Creative Arts Categories#Entertaining Escapism#Awards Voters#Edgier Things#Heavier Themes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
WandaVision
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

'Game of Thrones' Actress Was Really Tortured for Intense Scene

Game of Thrones star Hannah Waddingham faced a characteristically brutal ending on the show, but she is just now revealing the details of the experience. In a new interview with Collider, she confirmed that she was truly waterboarded during Septa Unella's torture scene in Season 6. While Waddingham is a dedicated actress, she admitted it was a lot for her to go through.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Game of Thrones: Nathalie Emmanuel says bosses assume she is always open to ‘nudity’ after role in series

Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel has called out TV and film bosses who assume she is always open to nude scenes because of her role in the HBO series.Fans will recognise Emmanuel from her role as Missandei in Game of Thrones, a trusted advisor to Daenerys (Emilia Clarke).During a recent appearance on Josh Smith’s Make It Reign podcast, the actor discussed how her previous on-screen nudity during her time on the series has led others to believe that she is “open to do anything”.“When I did Game of Thrones, I agreed towards certain nude scenes or nudity within...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Hobbit actor confirms he's been secretly cast in Game of Thrones prequel series

Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon has secretly added a new cast member – The Hobbit actor Graham McTavish. "I’m really having a lot of fun. We’ve just started," McTavish told Stylist. "It’s a very big project, so we’re getting to know each other. They’re lovely people. It’s great, but I can’t tell you too much. I can’t tell you really anything about the story! But it involves a lot of dragons."
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Game of Thrones’ Michiel Huisman joins Apple TV+ series Echo 3

A few weeks after casting Luke Evans (Nine Perfect Strangers) as a lead on Echo 3, Apple TV+ has filled its second lead role in the action-thriller series. Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones) will star alongside Evans in the series that comes from Oscar winning writer Mark Boal (The Hurt Locker).
TV SeriesTVLine

Emmys 2021: Outstanding Drama Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees!

TVLine’s annual advocacy period known as Dream Emmy season has arrived! As per tradition, we’re kicking things off with the Outstanding Drama Series race and this burning question: Are the Royals unbeatable?. Without question, Netflix’s The Crown — riding a wave of well-deserved acclaim for its Charles and Diana-themed fourth...
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

The Limited Series Conundrum: What to Do With the Emmy Awards Most Competitive Category

Every year we say it, and each year it becomes even more accurate than it was the year before: the Outstanding Limited Series category is out of control. There are plenty of reasons why limited series is so often the horse race to watch when it comes to the Emmy Awards. For one thing, like film and the Oscars, there’s no chance of repeat winners mucking up the category, making each year’s showdown a blank slate, pitting new project against new project, with marquee actors facing off against complete unknowns in categories increasingly difficult to predict.
TV SeriesGizmodo

God, Game of Thrones, What the Hell Was Wrong With You?

Game of Thrones started as a dark, rich, captivating fantasy epic. Over the years, however, the show kept getting darker, particularly in regards to how it treated its female characters, who seemed to increasingly bear the show’s most horrific, disturbing violence. Unfortunately, that also turns out to have been the case on the other side of the camera on at least one occasion.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Boys Season 3: Jensen Ackles Reports Bearded for Soldier Boy Duty

Now things are getting serious in and around the production on the third season of showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke and Amazon Prime's The Boys. How interesting? How about "Jensen Ackles" interesting? That's right, the Supernatural star shared an Instagram post set outside his Soldier Boy trailer to offer fans some friendly greetings- and not-so-subtly tease what's still to come from Vought's "original supe"… the "Homelander-Before-Homelander"… Soldier Boy. Our biggest takeaway? Out theory about Ackles going with a "bearded Chris Evans" look is still alive and kicking.
TV & VideosComicBook

Game Of Thrones: 10,000 Ships Spinoff Gets A Writer

Development on the other Game of Thrones spinoffs at HBO continue with the previously revealed "10,000 Ships" series now finding its lead writer. According to a report from Deadline, writer Amanda Segel has been tapped to pen the series. Segel's recent credits include the Hulu/Marvel series Helstrom and Person of Interest having also written for the likes of Shooter, The Good Wife, and Nikita. They're also well versed in writing about ships as they were previously tapped to bring the upcoming Ubisoft game Skull and Bones to television as well, that series is about pirates though and not with the fantasy elements that Game of Thrones is known for.
MoviesSFGate

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie - Could Kate Winslet ('Mare of Easttown') Challenge Mbedu or Taylor-Joy?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

The Netflix Effect Could Help 'Cobra Kai's" Ralph Macchio Land An Emmy Nom

Here’s how Ralph Macchio knows the “Netflix Effect” is real: Shopping in public has once again become a bit more of a challenge. “Outside of having a mask on, it’s tougher to get out to the grocery store,” he says. “I had a couple years where I could go in and out. Now it’s a little bit limited.” It’s not just at the corner store. Macchio recently found himself swarmed by a new generation of teenagers while attending a hockey game. But he’s not complaining — just the opposite. For Macchio, “The Karate Kid” franchise, reborn as “