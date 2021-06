A good compact SUV is a great way to get the fun and functionality of an SUV without picking a model that might be too big to easily fit into your life. With so many different compact crossovers available, however, choosing the right one that has everything you need can be difficult. When looking at the 2021 Chevy Trax vs 2021 Jeep Compass, for example, they both have a lot to offer, but ultimately the Trax gives you a lot more for your money. While the Compass does its best to provide you with a lot of options, it starts off at a higher price than the Trax without really being worth it.