Wine Spectator Releases Special Cannabis Issue

June Cover Story Examines the State of Cannabis in California Wine Country. (May 26, 2021)—Since the passing of California Proposition 64 in 2016, many farmers are moving to the Golden State’s top winegrowing regions to cultivate the cash-crop. While some winegrowers are unbothered by the rise in cannabis farming, many others are worried that they have to compete with the cannabis industry for water, tourism, harvest labor and market share. In an unprecedented editorial move, the June issue of Wine Spectator focuses on cannabis—exploring the varying sentiments and regulatory approaches across wine country.