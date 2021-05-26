Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

U.S. SEC considering new rules to tackle SPACS, crypto tokens

By Katanga Johnson
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LjJ3M_0aCHalCx00
The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is considering new rules to protect investors amid a surge in the use of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACS) as capital-raising vehicles, its new chair will tell lawmakers.

SPACs are listed shell companies that raise cash to acquire and take public a private company, allowing targets to sidestep the stricter regulatory checks of an initial public offering.

Gary Gensler, in prepared testimony to the financial services and general government subcommittee of the U.S. House Appropriations panel on Wednesday, said that overseeing SPACS has also placed demands on the resources at the watchdog, which has seen a 4% decline in its staff overall since 2016.

He added that the Division of Enforcement's staff had six fewer staff than in fiscal year 2016, while its Division of Corporation Finance was currently 20% smaller than five years ago.

"Are SPAC investors being appropriately protected? Are retail investors getting the appropriate and accurate information they need at each stage", said Gensler in his second appearance before Congress since he was sworn-in as SEC chair last month.

"How do SPACs fit in to our mission to maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets? It could be the case that SPACs are less efficient than traditional IPOs," said Gensler, adding he had tasked staff to recommend possible rules or guidance in this area.

A record $100 billion has already been raised by U.S. SPACs so far this year, while the value of SPAC mergers and acquisitions hit a record $263 billion, according to data from Dealogic.

Some 30 companies have agreed to merge with SPACs since the beginning of April, compared with 69 during February-March, when the SPAC boom hit a peak, according to data vendor Refinitiv.

Analysts say the euphoria among retail investors that helped fuel the SPAC boom has subsided as investors worry that SPACs have taken many companies, often loss-making or even without revenue, public at too-high valuations. read more

Bankers and lawyers warn companies that SPACs may not be able to deliver on the frothy valuations they promise.

Gensler will also tell lawmakers crypto tokens are a highly volatile and speculative asset class, which have opened a path to investor fraud and marketplace manipulation.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
151K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Private Investors#Private Companies#Securities#Spacs#U S Sec#House Appropriations#Congress#Bankers#U S House#Division Of Enforcement#U S Spacs#Crypto Tokens#Spac Investors#Retail Investors#Cash#Traditional Ipos#Company#Sec Chair#Shell Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
Related
InternetCoinDesk

SEC-Registered Crypto Robo-Advisor Makara Launches

Makara bills itself the first SEC-registered crypto robo-advisor. Makara, a crypto robo-advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has launched to its 20,000-strong waitlist. The app is the first SEC-registered crypto robo-advisor, according to an announcement by Makara Tuesday. Makara said it has "millions of dollars" in...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Receives Expected Notice From Nasdaq Regarding Delayed Quarterly Report

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (the "Company") announced that, on May 28, 2021, it received a notice ("Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule") because the Company failed to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
New York City, NYCoinDesk

Guggenheim Registers Fund That May Seek Exposure to Crypto

Guggenheim Investments registered a new fund, the Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund, that might seek investment exposure to cryptocurrencies, notably bitcoin, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund, expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "GUG," will follow an...
Andover, MAhomenewshere.com

Byrna Technologies Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

ANDOVER, Mass., June 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Byrna Technologies Inc. ("Byrna" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed public offering of its common stock. The Company currently expects an offering size of approximately $50 million, although the offering size, number of shares to be offered and the offering price for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Byrna intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
MarketsPosted by
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Crack Down on Crypto in 2021?

Most people in the U.S. think crypto is here to stay. After all, despite years of controversy and skepticism from the mainstream financial community, cryptocurrencies remain as legal as ever. However, surprise announcements that China, India, and Turkey are cracking down on crypto have worried investors about American regulators taking similar action.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

KKR, CD&R take data analytics firm Cloudera private for $4.7 bln

Private equity firms KKR & Co (KKR.N) and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC (CD&R) will take Cloudera Inc (CLDR.N) private for $4.7 billion, the cloud-based data analytics company said on Tuesday. Shares of Cloudera jumped about 25% to $16.07 premarket, above the offer price of $16 per share in cash....
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. SEC chief to review Trump-era proxy rules, may draft replacement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair said on Tuesday the agency will review shareholder voting rule changes adopted under the administration of former President Donald Trump that have faced criticism for weakening investor power. Gary Gensler, appointed by Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden, said the...
Economyhedgeco.net

SEC Charges U.S. Promoters of $2 Billion Global Crypto Lending Securities Offering

(Hedgeco.Net) The Securities and Exchange Commission has announced that it has filed an action against five individuals alleging that they promoted a global unregistered digital asset securities offering that raised over $2 billion from retail investors. According to the SEC’s complaint, filed in the United States District Court for the...
Marketsinteractivecrypto.com

Are cryptos considered investments or assets?

You must have heard of Bitcoin or Ethereum, or other cryptocurrencies by now. A cryptocurrency is a digital currency that runs on a blockchain network and eliminates the middleman in financial exchanges by allowing peer-to-peer transactions. Thanks to the public ledger system used to record all transactions, many cryptocurrency transactions can appear trustless. Most cryptocurrencies are, therefore, decentralized.
Worldcryptoslate.com

Thailand’s SEC looks to regulate the issuance of DeFi tokens

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand has announced that it may require decentralized finance (DeFi) projects that issue cryptocurrencies to obtain corresponding licenses in the future, Bangkok Post reported today. “The issuance of digital tokens must be authorized and overseen by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the...
TechnologyPosted by
Coinspeaker

Hepsiburada Turkey’s Second-largest E-Commerce Firm Files for US IPO

Per the filed prospectus, Hepsiburada saw an upsurge in its revenue which grew to 6.4 billion liras ($750 million) in 2020 from 2.6 billion liras in 2019. The second-largest e-commerce marketplace, Hepsiburada has filed to go public in the United States through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) route. According to the details from the prospectus filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company has a total share of 40,000,000, however, it did not specify how many it will be giving out in the IPO.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Krispy Kreme goes public with IPO plans

Krispy Kreme Inc. disclosed Tuesday its filing for an initial public offering of common stock, but has not yet determined the terms. The North Carolina-based doughnut seller had filed confidentially for an IPO in early-March, as it looks to return to the public markets after a five-year absence. The company was public from 2000 to 2016. There are 19 underwriters for Krispy Kreme's IPO, with J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Citigroup the lead book-running managers. The company expects the stock to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "DNUT." The company recorded a net loss of $64.3 million on revenue of $1.12 billion for the fiscal year ended Jan. 3, 2021, compared with a loss of $37.4 million on revenue of $959.4 million for the year ended Dec. 29, 2019. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has lost 11.3% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 7.8%.
Economydecrypt.co

SEC Charges BitConnect Promoters Over $2 Billion Token Sale

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today filed charges against five people who allegedly promoted BitConnect, a supposed cryptocurrency-investment program that bore the hallmarks of a Ponzi scheme. The SEC contends BitConnect was a global unregistered digital asset securities offering. The program, the SEC said, raised over $2 billion...
MarketsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

SEC says group illegally raised $2B in crypto offering

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators have accused a group of people of promoting a securities offering tied to digital currency that raised over $2 billion from retail investors without being properly registered. The Securities and Exchange Commission filed the civil lawsuit Friday in federal court in Manhattan. It alleges that...
Economyfinancefeeds.com

SEC goes after promoters of $2 billion crypto scheme, BitConnect

BitConnect solicited investors for cryptocurrency-based programs that the company claimed would deliver annualized returns exceeding 100% or more. The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed an action against five promoters of the Ponzi scheme, BitConnect, who raised over $2 billion from retail investors in a global unregistered digital asset securities offering, the SEC alleged.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. SEC charges five individuals involved in crypto lending program

WASHINGTON, May 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday said it has charged five individuals for promoting a global unregistered digital asset securities offering that raised over $2 billion from retail investors. The agency alleged that from January 2017 to January 2018 BitConnect used a network...
Marketsbizjournals

The SPAChelor: 3 things companies should consider when picking a SPAC

With over 600 SPACs looking for operating companies to take to the public company altar, how is a company to choose?. There’s admittedly some science in picking a special purpose acquisition company with a big enough trust fund and a strong track record in raising a private investment in public equity (PIPE) deal to meet a company’s projected cash use needs. Similarly, there’s some art in setting the valuation just right for a successful trading debut. But the fact is that with all those eligible SPAChelors out there, finding one that meets these basic needs isn’t that hard.