At the moment, I am waiting for the second version of my PCB for the PicoPicorder. In a departure from my regular making, I decided to buy a Feather S2 from Pimoroni. This is a Feather-format board with built-in WiFI that comes with CircuitPython pre-installed (although I believe you can install MicroPython if you want to – but in the end, I stuck with CircuitPython). If you want to know more about the Feather S2, take a look at this website.