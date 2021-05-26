Cancel
Michael Pierre Joins Meridian Clinical Research as Senior Director of Systems Management

By PRWeb
 6 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Meridian Clinical Research, a leading multi-specialty site network, has hired Michael Pierre as Senior Director of Systems Management. At Meridian, Michael will manage the implementation of the company’s clinical trial management system (CTMS), as well as its eSource, eRegulatory, and eConsent technologies. He will help develop and uphold system practices and quality standards that align with Meridian’s policies.

