Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Edinson Cavani will be in an even better position to make an impact for Manchester United next season, after the Uruguayan signed an extension to his deal earlier this week. — The 34-year-old forward will remain with the club until at least June 2022 and he will be looking to build on a positive first campaign which has seen him score 15 times in 36 appearances, at a rate of a goal every 125 minutes.