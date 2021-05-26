J. Cole’s Pro Basketball Stint Is Over: See His Final Stat Line

The rapper J. Cole’s music has always been possessed by dreams—having them, chasing them, realizing them, and realizing how many get snuffed out. He is a sentimentalist and reluctant success story who surveys the wreckage of his old neighborhood, and others like it, even as he pushes on to greater heights. His songs have long balanced wishful thinking with an encroaching pessimism—the toxicity of a world that crushes idealists. (Even now, as an accomplished thirty-six-year-old rapper, he is still trying to achieve things that others might see as completely delusional: after suggesting that he intended to try out for the N.B.A. and then receiving an invitation from the Detroit Pistons on social media, in August, Cole made his professional début for the Rwanda-based Patriots Basketball Club, in the Basketball Africa League, last Sunday.) For his entire career, Cole has been trying to figure out how to realize his own potential without losing sight of all the wasted lives left behind in the streets where he’s from.