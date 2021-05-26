newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian 'Baby Bar' Exam Results Revealed

By Victoria Moghaddami
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed that she did not pass her "baby bar" law test. In a previous episode, the mom-of-four revealed that she was trying to follow in her father, Robert Kardashian's, footsteps in passing the exam the first time; however, she was disappointed to tell her sisters she didn't pass. "So you guys, I did not pass the baby bar," she told sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, according to CNN.

popculture.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Robert Kardashian
Person
Jessica Jackson
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Exam Results#Clip#Cnn#Kkw#Hulu#Sisters Khlo Kardashian#Time#Onlookers#Footsteps#This Week#Storylines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Just Dropped $25,000 on an Iconic Outfit From Janet Jackson's Archives

Kim Kardashian has acquired another piece of pop culture history. The star was recently the highest bidder on Janet Jackson's iconic "If" outfit. After three bids, Kim paid $25,000 for the suede, bone-adorned vest and matching lace-front pants that appeared in the 1993 music video about voyeurism and technology. "I'm such a fan," Kim wrote on Instagram Stories. "I can't believe I won this outfit."
Public HealthBillboard

Kim Kardashian Reveals Son Saint Had COVID-19 in 'KUWTK' Teaser: Watch

In a preview of next week's Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode, Kim Kardashian reveals that her eldest son, 5-year-old Saint, had COVID-19. "Sainty just tested positive for COVID," she says in the clip that dropped on Thursday night (May 20). "I'm trying not to freak anyone out, but I'm just really worried. And, [daughter] North is saying she's feeling sick."
Celebritieswfav951.com

Kim Kardashian Gets Restraining Order Against Stalker

Kim Kardashian isn’t taking chances. She has won a restraining order against a man who she says has been stalking her property while declaring his love for her. The 32-year-old Charles Peter Zelenoff has reportedly been harassing her for months, attempting to break into her property. He has also declared his love for her on social media.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Untangling Kourtney Kardashian's Argument With Kim's Nanny

In tonight's May 20 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian met with Kim Kardashian to discuss the disagreement she had with the latter's nanny. Per the Poosh founder, she had "a little disagreement" with the nanny during a recent family trip. However, as Kim highlighted in the...
Celebritiesnbcrightnow.com

Kim Kardashian West splashes out on 25k on Janet Jackson outfit

Kim Kardashian West has spent $25,000 on one of Janet Jackson's old outfits. The 40-year-old reality star is a huge fan of the 'When I Think Of You' hitmaker and revealed on the singer's 55th birthday on Sunday (16.05.21) that she had recently splashed out on the costume her idol wore in her 1993 music video for 'If'.
Public HealthPosted by
People

Kim Kardashian Reveals Son Saint, 5, Tested Positive for COVID: 'Trying Not to Freak Anybody Out'

Kim Kardashian's 5-year-old son Saint previously tested positive for COVID-19 and has since recovered, she reveals. In a teaser for next week's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the SKIMS mogul, 40, is seen breaking the news on the phone that her older son Saint contracted the coronavirus. (The episode was filmed months ago, so he has since recovered, smiling on Mom's Instagram page as recently as last week when she called him the "Freshest Kid.")
CelebritiesComplex

Travis Barker and Kim Kardashian Reportedly Never Had Affair Despite His Ex’s Claim

Despite new accusations reportedly from his ex Shanna Moakler, sources are claiming that Travis Barker did not have an affair with Kim Kardashian. A source close to both the Blink-182 drummer and entrepreneur told Page Six Monday that nothing happened between Kim and Travis during the time he was with Moakler, between 2004 and 2006, after the model reportedly claimed in a DM that it was the reason for their divorce.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian calls out Kourtney Kardashian for being rude to staff

A new Keeping Up With The Kardashians clip shows Kim Kardashian calling Kourtney Kardashian out for being rude to staff. In the confrontation, Kim explains that Kourtney left their children's carer feeling "degraded" to the point where she started crying - something which Kourtney denied. “[The nanny] said she felt...
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Kim Kardashian Reveals How Estranged Husband Kanye West Feels About ‘KUWTK’ Ending After 20 Seasons

How does Kanye West feel about Keeping Up With the Kardashians coming to an end? Thanks to Kim Kardashian, now we know!. During the E! show’s latest episode — which aired on Thursday, May 6 — the famous family announced their decision to wrap up the show following its 20th season. After the Kardashians made their emotional announcement to the crew, Kim, 40, called best friends Jonathan Cheban and Simon Huck. During her FaceTime call with Simon, 37, he asked how Kanye, 43, felt about the news.