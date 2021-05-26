Kim Kardashian 'Baby Bar' Exam Results Revealed

In this week's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed that she did not pass her "baby bar" law test. In a previous episode, the mom-of-four revealed that she was trying to follow in her father, Robert Kardashian's, footsteps in passing the exam the first time; however, she was disappointed to tell her sisters she didn't pass. "So you guys, I did not pass the baby bar," she told sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, according to CNN.