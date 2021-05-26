View more in
Louisville, KY
WFPL
Louisville, KY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.https://wfpl.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Louisville, KY|Posted byWFPL
10 Questions About Empathy In America, A Year After George Floyd’s Death
We asked two scholars who have spent decades studying empathy and bias to discuss what they've seen in the past year.
Posted byWFPL
This Week In Conversation: Summertime Travel and Reading
Are you ready to travel, or still hunkering down? We're talking about hitting the road this Friday - where to go, and what to read!
Louisville, KY|Posted byWFPL
Finding Your Light When Theatre Goes Dark
Episode one of "The Artistic Heart" podcast explores what happens when a big obstacle brings your creative outlet to a halt.
Louisville, KY|lanereport.com
KFC Yum! Center to host bourbon and dining experience in June
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The KFC Yum! Center and Rabbit Hole are partnering to offer the venue’s first-ever Sip & Savor: Bourbon and Dining Experience at the arena on June 17. Guests will enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience with this unique tasting event that features Rabbit Hole Bourbon and a savory dinner and dessert menu. Kaveh Zamanian, Rabbit Hole’s founder and whiskey maker, will share the story of how he created Rabbit Hole and will talk about the brand’s growth at the event. Rabbit Hole will also have a pop-up shop on-site.
Louisville, KY|Wave 3
LIVE: Details for 2021 Cultural Pass, Library’s Summer Reading Program released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Plans for the 2021 Cultural Pass and the Library’s Summer Reading Program are being announced. The program was expanded to a year in 2019, then went virtual for 2020 during the pandemic.
Louisville, KY|spectrumnews1.com
Comedian Jeff Dunham headed to KFC Yum! Center this summer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Comedian Jeff Dunham will make a stop in Louisville this summer as part of his "JEFF DUNHAM: SERIOUSLY!?" tour, the KFC Yum! Center announced Monday. He'll make his appearance July 14 with puppets Peanut, Walter, Bubba J. and more in tow. What You Need To Know. Jeff...
Kentucky State|Posted byWFPL
Kentucky Shakespeare Festival Returns To Central Park
The company announced its lineup of free, in-person shows, which include “Shakespeare in Love” and “Henry V.”
Louisville, KY|Posted byWFPL
Louisville Orchestra’s Next Season Will Be Indoors — With Live Audiences
The orchestra’s upcoming season will focus on showcasing the work of local talent and artists from underrepresented groups.