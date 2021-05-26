newsbreak-logo
The Robert Cray Band Tickets At Chesterfield Amphitheater In August On Sale At 10 A.M. On Friday, May 28

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 5 days ago
ST. LOUIS, MO / May 26, 2021 – Steve Litman Presents The Robert Cray Band live in concert at the Chesterfield Amphitheater on Tuesday, August 17 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). Tickets are $59.50, $54.50, $49.50 for reserved and $39.50 for lawn seats. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.metrotix.com , by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111 or one hour before show time at the Chesterfield Amphitheater box office. This show benefit Continue Reading

