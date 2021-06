­ GODFREY – Some people know what they want to do from a young age. Others, like Lewis and Clark Community College Nursing graduate Christopher Elam, are guided by circumstance. Elam, who graduated with his Associate in Applied Science in Nursing this spring and earned the Nursing Leadership Award, graduated from Edwardsville High School in 2004. After spending several years working in retail management, he decided to pursue a nursing degree. “The reason I decided to go back Continue Reading