Utah State

Utah reports 268 COVID-19 cases Wednesday; no additional deaths

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Wednesday shows an increase of 268 confirmed cases and no additional deaths.

So far, 2,542,470 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,542,470 people have been tested.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 239 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.6%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 3.8%.

145 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With no additional deaths Wednesday, Utah's death toll remains at 2,292.

