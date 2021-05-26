newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL insider names top 3 Julio Jones trade destinations

By Matt Fitzgerald
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RBCdy_0aCHZ4dS00

The Atlanta Falcons are seeking a Julio Jones trade partner, and among the destinations being touted, one prominent NFL insider believes three make the most sense.

CBSSports.com’s Jason La Canfora used a combination of the insight he’s gathered from his sources and the presumed teams in on the Jones sweepstakes to project where he might land.

A couple of the suitors are quite logical, but there’s one inevitable wild card among the bunch.

Related: See every team’s NFL schedule, plus weekly schedules and much more now

3 likely Julio Jones trade destinations: Patriots, 49ers and Eagles

La Canfora’s rationale behind Julio Jones landing in either New England, San Francisco or Philadelphia is compelling in all cases.

For the Patriots, acquiring Jones could be such a monumental move that it becomes their “Randy Moss 2.0.” That worked out pretty well when Moss came to play with Tom Brady, and they combined to help New England to an undefeated 2007 season, connecting on 23 touchdowns.

If Jones found his way to the 49ers, he’d be reuniting with former Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. The familiarity factor is there. Jones would love to catch passes from either Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance in the coming years, and he’d be flanked by talented targets in Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.

The Eagles seem like a less obvious, less attractive destination, but they do have three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Should Atlanta’s asking price be a first-rounder, Philadelphia is in prime position to serve that up.

However, a less-certain QB situation in Philly between Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco, not to mention a new coaching staff, may just put Jones in a worse-off spot than he is right now. It’s doubtful the Falcons would part with him on bad terms and stick him with a potentially bad team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fk21q_0aCHZ4dS00
Also Read:
San Francisco 49ers stop well short of quieting Julio Jones trade rumors

Which team is Julio Jones’ best overall fit?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rKuQ6_0aCHZ4dS00
Jan 3, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Jets during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Jones is all about winning, and no team has done that as consistently for the better part of two decades than the Patriots. They have enough cap space to take him on, have whiffed on the wide receiver position on numerous occasions, and could use a star veteran to fill out their skill position group.

Although many are down on Cam Newton rebounding from an uneven 2020 campaign, he’s not learning a new offense on the fly this coming year. New England coach Bill Belichick also upgraded the team’s pass-catchers in an aggressive free agency period, most notably acquiring tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry.

A separate report has stated that Jones actually wants to play with Newton on the Patriots . Jones probably took notice how effective the former MVP was when they used to face off twice a year in the NFC South.

Considering that Matt Ryan seems to have plenty of good football left in him and has been among the league’s most consistent QBs, it says a lot that Jones is reportedly holding Newton in such high esteem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x8yCZ_0aCHZ4dS00
Also Read:
New England Patriots schedule and 2021 season predictions

One win-win scenario for both teams would be a one-for-one player trade wherein the Pats give the Falcons a desperately needed leader for their defense in cornerback Stephon Gilmore in exchange for Jones. That’d be a great outcome for both sides, and New England could even kick in an extra draft pick if Atlanta wants it.

Whatever the cost is to land Jones, it’s going to take something extra for the Patriots to get him over, say, the Eagles and their draft capital. San Francisco burned two future first-rounders to move up for Lance in the 2021 draft, so its bargaining chips are limited.

Once the June 1 deadline lapses, Atlanta can spread Jones’ dead cap hit out over multiple seasons as it clears necessary space instead of hanging onto him for the remainder of his lucrative contract. It shouldn’t be long before a deal goes down, because Jones will want to hit the ground running with his new team, and has been nothing but a class act throughout his time with the Falcons.

Wherever he goes, Jones should have a better shot at winning his first Super Bowl than he’d have in Atlanta in 2021.

Related: NFL Power Rankings – Team outlooks after 2021 schedule release

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Randy Moss
Person
Joe Flacco
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Julio Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl Power Rankings#Nfl Schedule#The Atlanta Falcons#Cbssports Com#Eagles La Canfora#Gillette Stadium#Sports Jones#Mvp#Pats#Roty#New York Jets#Julio Jones Landing#Destinations#Ridiculous Dallas Cowboys#Talented Targets#Philly#Philadelphia#Foxborough
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
Related
NFLPosted by
NESN

Patriots Mailbag: Does Julio Jones Make Sense As Wideout Addition?

It was a shallow draft class, and the Patriots have limited spots on their 90-man roster, but it’s still shocking that New England has only signed one undrafted free agent. The Patriots did finally add Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin on Wednesday. They still have six open spots on their roster, and Patriots fans are wondering how head coach Bill Belichick will fill them.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Julio Jones to the Vikings Makes No Sense

First of all, there has been no reliable report or source suggesting Julio Jones will be traded to the Vikings. There has just been a bunch of big talk on Twitter about the possibility of a trade between Minnesota and Atlanta, involving Julio Jones, and Harrison Smith or Anthony Barr. Why would the Vikings give up a valuable piece of their defense for a highly paid aging wide receiver? The idea of it seems fun, but it’s absolutely an out of the box, made up scenario, that doesn’t make sense for either team.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Matt Ryan responds to Julio Jones trade speculation

With the speculation unabating that Atlanta will trade Julio Jones for salary-cap relief this offseason, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was asked during a Tuesday press conference what the NFL team’s offense would look like without the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. “I don’t know,” Ryan said. “He’s been such a...
NFLnbcboston.com

Could Patriots Be Among Julio Jones Trade Suitors?

Could Patriots be on shortlist of Julio Jones trade suitors? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots still could use an upgrade at wide receiver. Might they turn their sights to one of the best players at the position in the past decade?. The Athletic's Jeff Schultz...
NFLwilliamsonhomepage.com

Is trading for Julio Jones a viable option for the Titans?

The Tennessee Titans are looking for a bona fide No. 2 wide receiver behind A.J. Brown. The Atlanta Falcons are looking to trade star wideout Julio Jones to clear some much-needed cap space. So, the two teams would seem like logical trade partners, right?. According to a report from Jeff...
NFLCBS Sports

Ranking the NFL's top 10 defenses, plus Julio Jones landing spots and why Tim Tebow will stick with Jaguars

Well, kids, it's come to this. Cody Benjamin here, and today is Friday, which means it's my last day as the full-week fill-in for John Breech, your standard newsletter man. Hope you've all enjoyed these last few days as much as I have: No Andy Dalton gushing, a bit less hyperbole, and a reprieve from special teams news. In all seriousness, we're all looking forward to Breech's return. Now let's take bets on how relaxed he'll look during his first segment back on CBS Sports HQ.
NFLtheScore

6 potential trade suitors for Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons have a potentially franchise-altering decision on the horizon. Atlanta has reportedly received calls from teams inquiring about Julio Jones and is apparently willing to entertain offers. Could the club really move one of the NFL's premier receivers? It's possible, but a trade would have to come after June 1 to defer Jones' bonuses over the next two years.
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Falcons: What is realistic trade compensation for Julio Jones?

Tuesday on the NFL Network’s Total Access, Steve Wyche confirmed the Falcons are still taking calls pertaining to trade conversations surrounding Julio Jones. The words of the front office and coaching staff have been followed by action. Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith want to compete immediately; they’ve said it on multiple occasions. With the first pick of their tenure, the two went with Kyle Pitts, which points towards just that… competing immediately.
NFLYardbarker

What could Russell Gage’s role look like in Falcons new-look offense?

With trade rumors circulating Julio Jones, some benefit from his departure from Atlanta — Russell Gage. Gage immediately moves up the depth chart as the team’s second receiver behind Calvin Ridley if Jones is shipped off. Each scenario — with and without Julio — results in wildly different roles for the former LSU Tiger in Arthur Smith’s offense.
NFLsportstalkatl.com

Falcons Report: Peter King says “60-40 Julio Jones is traded by Labor Day”

Peter King of NBC Sports is one of the most plugged-in national reports the NFL media has. When he speaks, people tend to listen. He has been harping on the sense he gets from the Falcons about trading away Julio Jones, and in his latest Football Morning in America column, King said, “I’d call it 60-40 that Julio Jones is traded by Labor Day.”
NFLThe Falcoholic

Will Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith’s plan to fix the Falcons work?

My friends always poke fun at me for my nasty habit while watching horror movies. Say you go watch the new Saw movie with me. We’ll go, I’ll settle into the recliner seat and I’ll keep my phone ever-so-slightly in pocket’s reach, just in case I need to get a jump ahead on the plot. It might be because I want to know if a certain character is going to make it out alive, or if a big scare is on the way or if I need to hightail it out of that theater if some sort of grand terror awaits for the final act that might leave me temporarily traumatized.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: Not promoting Julio Jones is a sign he won’t be back

Could the Atlanta Falcons be preparing the fan base for the departure of Julio Jones? It sure seems like it. Like they do every season, the Atlanta Falcons have created new digital products to download for fans to keep on their electronic devices featuring the team’s best players. The problem is future Hall of Fame wide receiver Julio Jones is nowhere to be found on any of them.
NFLThe Falcoholic

Takeaways from Day 2 of Falcons rookie minicamp

Atlanta drafted a rookie class noteworthy for its versatility. In the early days of offseason work, those players are already getting a chance to show this new Falcons coaching staff how that versatility might benefit the team. Below is a roundup of some of the noteworthy items from day 2...
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons: Former APSU DB, Juantarius Bryant, victim of scam

Austin Peay Governors defensive back Erskine Francis (1) comforts Austin Peay Governors defensive back Juantarius Bryant (26) as the Governors walk off the field having been defeated in a FCS playoff game between the Austin Peay Governors and Montana State Bobcats at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, MT., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Hpt Year In Pictures 29.
NFLchatsports.com

Falcons currently have 8th-youngest roster in the NFL

Every year, it seems, we react to the news that Atlanta has a roster that ranks among the oldest in the NFL. The Falcons have been more or less continually all-in since 2016, and while that paid increasingly dim dividends, it did mean you could count on the team having an extremely veteran roster every year. That might change in 2021, however slightly.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: The quarterback of the future will arrive next season

The Atlanta Falcons decided not to select a quarterback in this year’s draft. Don’t worry Falcons fans, you’ll get the quarterback you so desperately desire in next year’s draft. The Atlanta Falcons did sign a quarterback after the draft, Feleipe Franks. Franks has the athleticism you would like for a...
NFLPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Undrafted NFL prospect duped in Falcons 'tryout' hoax

A former college football player hoping to earn a shot in the NFL says a callous prankster pulled off a bizarre hoax that played on his dream of playing professionally. Former Austin Peay standout defensive back Juantarius Bryant revealed the apparent deception in an emotional social media post this weekend.