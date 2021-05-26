newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

PayPal to allow users to withdraw cryptocurrency to third party wallets

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQYYw_0aCHYuu000

(Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it plans to allow users to withdraw cryptocurrency to third party wallets.

The San Jose, California-based company, which opened its platform to digital currencies last October, at present does not let users move cryptocurrency holdings off its platform.

The news was earlier reported by Coindesk, citing comments from Jose Fernandez da Ponte, who leads PayPal's blockchain, crypto and digital currencies business unit. (bit.ly/2QT8c9M)

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
150K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jose Fernandez#Wallets#Blockchain#Digital Currencies#Paypal Holdings Inc#Cryptocurrency Holdings#California Based Company#Business Unit#October#Withdraw Cryptocurrency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
Related
MarketsPosted by
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: Irish Central Bank Director Worries About Cryptos' Popularity; Starling Bank Stops Customer Deposits To Crypto Exchanges

Derville Rowland, director general of finance conduct at Ireland's Central Bank, is concerned about the proliferation of cryptocurrencies, according to The Independent on Monday (May 31). She said crypto assets are "quite a speculative, unregulated investment,” and people should be aware that investors could lose their entire crypto investment because...
Technologycryptopolitan.com

Paypal users to commence trading in alternative currencies in Paypal

• PayPal seeks to create the best encryption network for cryptocurrencies. • Paypal want to expand the admission of alternative currencies for purchase/sale. The most reliable payment system in the United States, PayPal, is ready to trade cryptocurrencies and altcoins. The alternative currencies that PayPal wants to accept, such as Bitcoin, may be supported by third parties. This endorsement will be by the wallet transfer user.
Technologylivebitcoinnews.com

PayPal Users Can Soon Move Their Crypto to Other Outlets

Crypto fans around the world were excited to hear last October that PayPal would soon be allowing users to purchase and store cryptocurrencies through the trading platform. In addition, PayPal said that it was on the verge of allowing customers to pay for items and services with digital currencies. PayPal...
Technologycoincodex.com

PayPal and Robinhood Crypto Are Both Planning to Enable Crypto Withdrawals

PayPal and Robinhood crypto are both working on enabling cryptocurrency withdrawals from their platform. Currently, users can only buy and sell crypto on the two platforms, but can't deposit or withdraw coins. PayPal launched their crypto investing feature in 2020, while Robinhood Crypto has been live since 2019. Mainstream crypto...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

PayPal plans to let you withdraw alternative funds to other users and beyond

PayPal looks all set to make the use of alternative currencies such as Bitcoin by its users much easier by offering support for third-party wallet transfers. The payments company had recently revealed that its users would be able to buy and sell cryptocurrency using its platform, and has also integrated the option of adding Bitcoin buying into its Venmo service too.
TechnologyFudzilla

Third party providers are a security risk

A third of IT professionals say they are very concerned about the security risks third party providers present to their organisation, according to the latest Twitter poll run by Infosecurity Europe,. More than a quarter admit they have no processes in place to control data and information flow between suppliers,...
Marketsthewealthrace.com

PayPal To Explore Crypto Withdrawals, Bullish For BTC/ETH?

2020 was the 12 months of mainstream crypto adoption and PayPal’s service based mostly on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and others was an inflection level. The service permits its U.S.-based buyer to purchase, promote, and maintain these cryptocurrencies. Most lately, the fee processor additionally enabled a crypto checkout service and crypto...
MarketsCoinDesk

PayPal Confirms Crypto Withdrawals, Brian Brooks on CBDCs, Bitcoin Markets Analysis and More

"All About Bitcoin" tackles the top stories in crypto today, from Brian Brooks saying he believes the U.S. will "never" have a U.S.-backed Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) to PayPal confirming it will soon permit crypto withdrawals. Brooks spoke on CoinDesk TV this morning, and PayPal's head of blockchain, Jose Fernandez da Ponte, spoke Wednesday afternoon during the ongoing Consensus by CoinDesk 2021 conference. Also, markets and business updates from CoinDesk's Galen Moore, Michael Shaulov of Fireblocks, and Buchi Okoro of Quidax. Plus, "Miss Teen Crypto" and a crypto community grows in the South Bronx. We'll hear from a teacher and his student and their educational program to help underserved communities.
Technologydecrypt.co

PayPal to Let Users Send Bitcoin Off PayPal

PayPal and Venmo users will soon be able to send Bitcoin to each other and to other platforms. It signifies a deepening of PayPal's crypto ambitions. PayPal created a stir in the crypto markets last year when it announced its millions of users could buy and sell Bitcoin. The news, along with the company's recent decision to add Bitcoin buying to its Venmo service, has been seen as a major step in crypto going mainstream—but the offerings also drew criticism. Namely, skeptics said this wasn't "real" Bitcoin because PayPal users could only buy or sell it, and not send it to others.
Marketsq957.com

Robinhood to allow users to buy into IPOs

(Reuters) -Online brokerage Robinhood on Thursday said it is starting to roll out a platform that will allow users of its trading app to buy into initial public offerings alongside Wall Street funds, a step in its quest to “democratize” finance. Access to IPOs will allow users to buy shares...
Cell Phonescryptonews.com

Samsung Adds 3rd-Party Crypto Wallet Support

The electronics giant Samsung has announced that it will allow users of older Galaxy smartphones that do not feature its crypto wallet app – the Samsung Blockchain Keystore – to use hardware wallets. The company also reorganizes its blockchain division and expands the scope of its phones’ crypto services to allow third-party wallet support.
Cell PhonesDark Reading

100M Users' Data Exposed via Third-Party Cloud Misconfigurations

Mobile app developers have potentially exposed the data of more than 100 million users due to misconfigurations of third-party cloud services, report researchers who analyzed Android apps. The Check Point Research (CPR) team examined 23 Android applications and found multiple kinds of misconfigurations that may have exposed emails, chat messages,...
Cell Phonescrowdfundinsider.com

Samsung Now Allows Blockchain Users to Manage & Trade Virtual Assets From Third-Party Wallets on Galaxy Smartphones

Samsung Electronics recently announced blockchain users may now manage and trade virtual assets from third-party wallets on the Samsung Galaxy smartphones. According to Samsung, the new update makes it easier for blockchain users to access and process transactions by importing virtual assets stored on select cold hardware wallets to the Samsung Blockchain Wallet available on most Galaxy smartphones.
MarketsStreet.Com

PayPal, Square Are Shaping the Cryptocurrency Market

Various fintech names like PayPal (PYPL) - Get Report and Square (SQ) - Get Report have been aggressive in the cryptocurrency space. The two fintech giants offer users the ability to buy and sell cryptocurrency, and potentially even transact them at stores. Square invested $220 million, or 5%, of its...