newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The Queen's role in the Liz Taylor, John Warner love story

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPTHl_0aCHYjRF00

WASHINGTON -- John Warner was a powerful figure in the U.S. Senate, a centrist Republican whose influence was key in military affairs.

But before all that, he became famous as the sixth husband of movie star Elizabeth Taylor.

They met on a blind date when the British ambassador asked Warner to escort Taylor to an embassy dinner for Queen Elizabeth.

They married months later, and crowds swarmed Warner's senate campaign for a glimpse of his wife.

The Associated Press
Actress Elizabeth Taylor and her escort, former Navy Secretary John Warner, left, present a trophy to jockey Sandy Hawley who rode Youth to victory in the Washington D.C. International race on Saturday, Nov. 6, 1976 in Laurel, Maryland. (AP Photo)

The marriage didn't last — Taylor wasn't used to feeling isolated while Warner focused on politics. Eventually, they drifted apart. But both remained friends after their divorce.

Warner, a centrist Republican who served as Navy secretary and represented Virginia as one of the Senate’s most influential military experts, died at 94, his longtime chief of staff said Wednesday.

Warner was married to Taylor when he was elected to the Senate in 1978, and went on to serve five terms before retiring from the chamber in 2008.

WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
Sandy Hawley
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
John Warner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Star#Love Story#Press Secretary#The U S Senate#Republican#The Associated Press#Ap Photo#Husband#Jockey Sandy Hawley#Laurel#Ambassador#Friends#Navy Secretary#Dinner#Washington D C#Politics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Senate
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Henry County, VAMartinsville Bulletin

John Warner's legacy can provide a lesson

Shakespeare gives us one example of a young man who is originally considered a lightweight but grows in office into a serious-minded leader who is respected even by his enemies: The rakish Prince Hal’s transformation into the martial Henry V. Virginia history now gives us another: The life story of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
AFP

US former lawmaker John Warner, Elizabeth Taylor ex, dies at 94

Former US lawmaker John Warner, who opposed George W. Bush's Iraq troop surge and was once married to Hollywood star Elizabeth Taylor, has died at the age of 94, reports said Wednesday. The long-time senator and former Navy secretary died Tuesday at home in Virgina, US media reported, citing his former chief of staff Susan Magill. Born in 1927, he enlisted in the military at 17, several months before the end of World War II, and five years later found himself serving in the Marines in the Korean War. He then went to law school and became a US attorney and subsequently moved to private practice. In 1972, at the end of the Vietnam War, he was named Navy secretary in President Richard Nixon's administration.
Congress & Courtsbaconsrebellion.com

John Warner, Virginian

John Warner, who died Tuesday at the age of 94, was an accidental senator. Had it not been for the plane crash that killed Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate Richard Obenshain in August of 1978, Warner would have simply been a former Secretary of the Navy who came in second in a bid to get the GOP nomination that year.
Congress & Courtspilotonline.com

A timeline of Sen. John Warner’s life and career

Editor’s note: This was originally published in 2007, but has been updated. 1945 – In January, at age 17, joins the U.S. Navy. 1946 – Honorably discharged as a petty officer third class, electronic technician's mate. 1949 – Graduates from Washington & Lee University with a B.S. degree, enters University...
Virginia StatePosted by
TheWrap

John Warner, Longtime Virginia Senator and Elizabeth Taylor’s 6th Husband, Dies at 94

John Warner, a longtime U.S. Senator from Virginia, died of heart failure on Tuesday. He was 94 years old. Warner was previously married to Hollywood actress Elizabeth Taylor and and served as secretary and undersecretary for the Navy under President Richard Nixon. In his time in the Senate, he served as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee and chairman of the Senate Rules Committee.
Congress & Courtsgeorgetowner.com

The Last Gentleman: Sen. John Warner

Five-term Republican Senator from Virginia, John Warner, 94, passed away Monday at his home in Alexandria, due to a heart problem. Born and raised in Washington, D.C., Warner attended St. Albans School and Woodrow Wilson High School. In the final year of the Second World War and shortly before his 18th birthday in 1945, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Following the war, he attended Washington and Lee University and later the University of Virginia Law School. After the Korean War broke out in 1950, Warner served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was elected U.S. Senator from Virginia in 1978 and served until 2008.
TV & VideosHollywood Life

Anya Taylor-Joy Jokes ‘Queen’s Gambit’ Helped Her ‘Prepare’ For ‘SNL’ With ‘Green Pills’

‘Queens Gambit’ was one of the biggest shows of 2020, and star Anya Taylor-Joy totally referenced her character Beth in the opening monologue!. Anya Taylor-Joy, 25, killed it on the Saturday Night Live finale! The Miami native brought the laughs start to finish, but fans couldn’t stop talking about the moment she poked fun at her Queen’s Gambit character Beth Harmon. “If you haven’t seen Queen’s Gambit, I don’t know what you were doing in quarantine…There was Tiger King and Queen’s Gambit — that was the only new TV for months,” she joked.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Virginia Mercury

Sen. John W. Warner: an appreciation

One secret of successful celebrities is knowing when and how to walk away, the graceful exit to live life outside the limelight. The great ones do it instinctively: Paul Newman, Greta Garbo, Michael Jordan, Joe DiMaggio. Sen. John W. Warner had that gift. As he closed out his fifth consecutive U.S. Senate term, the movie-star […] The post Sen. John W. Warner: an appreciation appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CelebritiesPosted by
Newsweek

Where Is Anya Taylor-Joy From? 'The Queen's Gambit' Star Hosts SNL

Golden Globe winner Anya Taylor-Joy will present Saturday Night Live tonight (May 22), while Lil Nas X will serve as the musical guest. Two weeks ago, the Hollywood star revealed she would host SNL's season finale as she shared a picture of the traditional colored flash card image featuring the episode's lineup on her Instagram profile.
Greene County, OHwyso.org

Best of the Book Nook: A Love Supreme: The Story of John Coltrane's Signature Album by Ashley Kahn

In 1979 I hosted my first radio programs for an all jazz station in Des Moines. My music programs ran on weekdays from 8am until noon and I'll never forget the first morning I played a record by the saxophonist John Coltrane. The album was "A Love Supreme" and after I had aired some of it the phone in the studio rang. A listener was calling to express her appreciation and to say that she had never heard anything quite like it before.
MusicantiMUSIC

Aretha Franklin Inspired Queen's 'Somebody To Love'

(hennemusic) When Queen returned to the studio to record the follow-up to 1975's "A Night At The Opera", it was music legend Aretha Franklin who inspired their next hit single, "Somebody To Love", as seen in the latest episode of their weekly feature, "The Greatest." "Freddie wanted to be Aretha...
Allentown Morning Call

Gavin MacLeod, ‘Love Boat’ captain, dies at 90

Gavin MacLeod, a sitcom veteran who played seaman “Happy” Haines on “McHale’s Navy,” Murray on “Mary Tyler Moore” and the very different, vaguely patrician Captain Stubing on “The Love Boat,” has died. He was 90. MacLeod’s nephew, Mark See, confirmed his death to Variety. MacLeod died in the early morning...
Entertainmenttheartsdesk.com

Walden, Harold Pinter Theatre review – where’s the emotion?

Drink to the future: Gemma Arterton and Lydia Wilson in ‘Walden’. Johan Persson. There’s something definitely inspiring about producer Sonia Friedman’s decision to reopen one of her prime West End venues with a season, called RE:EMERGE, of three new plays. The first drama is American playwright Amy Berryman’s ambitious debut, Walden, and this will be followed later in June by Yasmin Joseph’s J’Ouvert and then in July by Joseph Charlton’s Anna X. With top directors and excellent casts, this is a vote of confidence in the power of new work from one of our best producers. Berryman’s Walden, for example, is directed by Ian Rickson — who curates the season — and stars the ever-watchable Gemma Arterton.