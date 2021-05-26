The Queen's role in the Liz Taylor, John Warner love story

WASHINGTON -- John Warner was a powerful figure in the U.S. Senate, a centrist Republican whose influence was key in military affairs.

But before all that, he became famous as the sixth husband of movie star Elizabeth Taylor.

They met on a blind date when the British ambassador asked Warner to escort Taylor to an embassy dinner for Queen Elizabeth.

They married months later, and crowds swarmed Warner's senate campaign for a glimpse of his wife.

The Associated Press Actress Elizabeth Taylor and her escort, former Navy Secretary John Warner, left, present a trophy to jockey Sandy Hawley who rode Youth to victory in the Washington D.C. International race on Saturday, Nov. 6, 1976 in Laurel, Maryland. (AP Photo)

The marriage didn't last — Taylor wasn't used to feeling isolated while Warner focused on politics. Eventually, they drifted apart. But both remained friends after their divorce.

Warner, a centrist Republican who served as Navy secretary and represented Virginia as one of the Senate’s most influential military experts, died at 94, his longtime chief of staff said Wednesday.

Warner was married to Taylor when he was elected to the Senate in 1978, and went on to serve five terms before retiring from the chamber in 2008.