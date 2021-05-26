newsbreak-logo
Chelsea, AL

Cat-n-Bird winery in Chelsea is expanding to host larger weddings and more guests

By Alec Etheredge
Shelby Reporter
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHELSEA – Several major expansions are coming to the Cat-n-Bird Winery in Chelsea next month, according to the owners. Matt and Robyn Lyons, who launched the business in 2017, said they are currently in the process of overhauling the winery grounds and adding a large pavilion that will seat at least 175 guests or more. They are also increasing the winery’s outside seating area to account for larger outdoor weddings and concerts.

shelbycountyreporter.com
