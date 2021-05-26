newsbreak-logo
Nikkei to reach 30-year high on economic reopenings - Reuters poll

By Hideyuki Sano
Reuters
 5 days ago
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese shares are expected to recover and reach a 30-year peak by the end of year as an acceleration of vaccinations after initial delays helps the economy to reopen, according to respondents in a Reuters poll.

The median estimate in the May. 10-25 poll of 21 analysts and fund managers forecast the benchmark Nikkei index would gain just over 9% from Monday’s close of 28,364.61 to reach 31,000 by the end of December.

That is about 1% above its 30-year peak of 30,714 hit in February, and would represent a 13% gain for the year. It is higher than a forecast of 30,750 in the previous poll in February.

Japanese shares have stagnated over the past three months, hurt by a slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, cautious earnings guidances and the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) effective tapering in its stock buying.

Still, most market players expected those negative factors to fade.

A mass vaccination programme has just started in Tokyo and Osaka, and is likely to make companies more optimistic about earnings.

As for the BOJ, it has mostly stayed away from markets since April but has indicated it is prepared to buy aggressively if necessary.

Japan’s manufacturers have already been reaping the benefit of a global economic recovery, with a shortage of semiconductors helping various electronic parts makers.

“While I expect a foreign demand-driven recovery in the Japanese economy, domestic demand-oriented firms should see improvement too as vaccinations will make headway,” said Hiroshi Namioka, fund manager at T&D Asset Management.

After recent falls in the market, valuations of Japanese shares have become cheaper, with the broader Topix trading at 15.8 times expected earnings, far below a peak of around 18 times hit earlier this year.

Yet the current multiple is still higher than in most periods during the decade before the pandemic, leading some analysts to think further gains may be limited.

“Some people used to say because monetary and fiscal stimulus is boosting multiples, stock prices will gain further. But the truth is, multiples are now declining globally,” said Fumio Matsumoto, chief strategist at Okasan Securities.

Matsumoto expects the Nikkei to end the year at 26,500.

Stocksomahanews.net

Roundup: Tokyo stocks close lower as investors opt to secure gains

TOKYO, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks closed lower Monday as investors opted to lock in gains following the market's rally last week and not test any resistance ahead of a slew of economic data due out this week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 289.33 points, or 0.99 percent,...
Stocksinvesting.com

Ethereum extends gains to rise 8%; bitcoin firms

LONDON (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency Ethereum extended gains to rise more than 8% on Monday to $2,587 but remained 40% below a record high of above $4,300 hit earlier this month. At 1153 GMT, it was trading up 7.4% at $2,565.69. Larger rival Bitcoin also gained in its wake with the...
EconomyForexTV.com

Chinese Yuan Appreciates To 3-year High Against U.S. Dollar

The Chinese yuan firmed against the U.S. dollar in Asian deals on Monday, despite verbal warnings from Chinese officials that the domestic currency’s rise may be overvalued and unsustainable. Sheng Songcheng, former director of the Survey and Statistics Department at PBOC, said that the current rapid appreciation of the yuan...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks extend gains as trade data signals strong growth

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares extended gains on Tuesday, as investors lapped up stellar exports data and factory activity, which implied stronger growth for Asia's fourth-largest economy. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI was up 22.82 points, or 0.71%, at 3,226.74, as of 0207 GMT. ** South Korean exports logged their sharpest expansion in 32 years in May, marking another robust month of shipments, fuelled by stronger consumer demand globally as many economies start to reopen. ** The country's factory activity in May also extended growth into an eighth straight month, a private sector survey showed on Tuesday, due to recovery in global demand although the pace of expansion eased slightly. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.37% and peer SK Hynix climbed 1.18%, while LG Chem rose 1.10% and Naver advanced 1.52%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 86.7 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,106.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.41% higher than its previous close at 1,110.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,105.8 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,105.1. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 589.47 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 912, the number of advancing shares was 533. ** The won weakened 1.8% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 110.74. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.9 basis points to 1.219%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.9 basis points to 2.188%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
StocksNBC Philadelphia

European Markets Close Lower After Inflation Data; Deutsche Bank Slips 1.3%

Europe's major indexes closed in the red on Monday, as investors digested inflation data on a quiet day due to holidays in the U.K. and U.S. Germany's DAX provisionally ended the day down 0.7%, retreating from an all-time high hit last week. France's CAC was also around 0.7% lower at the end of the day. Spain's IBEX fell around 0.9%.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Japanese shares inch down as investors await key U.S. economic data

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Japanese shares edged lower in see-saw trade on Tuesday, as investors awaited two key U.S. economic reports, although the declines were capped by hopes of a domestic economic recovery on delayed-but-steady rollouts of COVID-19 vaccines. The Nikkei share average slid 0.31% to 28,770.26 by 0215...
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is notably lower after paring early gains in choppy trading on Tuesday, extending the losses of the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei index above the 28,700 level, following the absence of fresh cues from Wall Street. Traders remain concerned and cautious after the Japanese government on Friday extended the COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and seven other prefectures by three weeks to June 20.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Asia's factories sustain expansion, supply chain woes cloud outlook

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asia’s factory activity continued to expand in May thanks to an ongoing recovery in global demand, surveys showed on Tuesday, though rising raw material costs and supply chain constraints clouded the outlook. A spike in COVID-19 infections in countries like Taiwan and Vietnam could disrupt semiconductor output...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korea's won, Taiwan dlr lead Asian currency gains with focus on U.S. data

* Malaysia, Philippine stocks dip on COVID-19 risks * Two Fed officials speak Tuesday, U.S. payrolls on Friday * Goldman Sachs cuts India Q2 GDP forecast after local curbs By Nikhil Nainan June 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's won and Taiwan's dollar gained further ground on a broadly weaker greenback on Tuesday, leading Asia's other emerging currencies higher as investors look to upcoming U.S. data and speeches for clues on the Federal Reserve's thinking. Asia's stock markets also largely kicked off June on a positive note, though Malaysian and Philippine equities dipped as the pandemic continues to dominate government policies. Markets reopen in the United States later in the global day after a long weekend, offering direction to investors in Asia who will be eyeing speeches by Fed officials. The main event this week will be U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday after the much-weaker-than-expected reading a month ago. So far, Asia risk-sensitive markets have held firm by consistent messaging from the Fed that price pressures are expected to be transitory and monetary policy will remain dovish for some time, though the strong U.S. recovery is causing some to worry how long that may last. Mizuho bank, in a client note, said a weaker dollar sits “precariously" against an outperforming U.S. recovery, which could “suddenly” lead to talk of tapering and shifts in monetary policy. The won gained half a percent, while the Taiwan dollar strengthened 0.3%, leading marginal gains elsewhere. Taiwan itself is grappling with an outbreak of COVID-19 that has forced restrictions across the island, but officials have so far allayed concerns that its export-focussed semi-conductor industry will be hit. The island's parliament on Monday approved an extra $15.20 billion in stimulus spending to help the economy deal with the pandemic. Worries around pandemic have been the theme across Asia over the 1-1/2 months, as spikes in infections and the emergence of more infectious variants and largely slow vaccination programs underscored th contrast between the economic recovery in East and West. Malaysia entered a two-week strict lockdown on Tuesday, while the Philippines prolonged partial coronavirus curbs in the capital and nearby provinces until mid-June, despite cases falling. Stock markets in both countries are underperforming their regional peers, with the Philippines down around 7% so far this year and Malaysia down nearly 3%. Equities in India, despite a devastating second-wave that ripped through the country through April and May, are among the region's best performers. India's economic growth picked up in the first three months of the year, but economists are increasingly pessimistic about this quarter as much of the country is still under local restrictions. Goldman Sachs lowered its second quarter forecast for India again, now expecting an annualised contraction of 27.6%, bringing expected growth down to 9.9% for the 2022 financial year from an earlier forecast of 11.1%. In China, the yuan was flat after the central bank on Monday directed financial institutions to hold more foreign exchange in reserve, a move that analysts say could help temper a rally in the currency. Stocks were also slightly lower. Indonesian markets were closed for a public holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Malaysia to roll out $9.7 bln more in stimulus as virus spreads ** Southeast Asia's coronavirus surge prompts shutdowns and alarm ** Asia's factories sustain expansion, supply chain woes cloud outlook ** Monde Nissin debuts 0.14% lower after $1 bln Philippine IPO Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0347 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.08 -5.67 -0.58 4.55 China +0.01 +2.48 -0.11 3.98 India +0.00 +0.63 0.00 11.45 Indonesia - -1.65 - -0.53 Malaysia +0.10 -2.38 -0.14 -2.82 Philippines -0.03 +0.76 -0.18 -7.33 S.Korea +0.51 -1.73 0.55 12.11 Singapore +0.16 +0.14 0.09 11.37 Taiwan +0.26 +3.26 0.26 16.16 Thailand +0.16 -3.91 0.76 10.79 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Japan's May factory activity growth slows as emergency weighs -PMI

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Factory activity in Japan expanded at a slower pace in May as growth in output and new orders eased, and though external demand remains strong worries are growing that domestic coronavirus emergency curbs could derail the economic recovery. Japan extended a state of emergency in...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar in doldrums as traders ponder Fed policy path; sterling soars

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Kevin Buckland and Tom Westbrook TOKYO/SINGAPORE, June 1 (Reuters) - Sterling hit a three-year high and the dollar traded under pressure on Tuesday, as investors waited for the next batch of U.S. and European data to shape the outlook on interest rates. Central bankers on both sides of the Atlantic have repeatedly said recent price pressures are likely to be transitory, and not prompt pre-emptive policy tightening, but investors are wary of a strong recovery forcing their hand. A shift in tone in Britain has helped sterling scale February's peak on Tuesday in the wake of remarks last week from Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe pointing to rates rising late next year or sooner if the economy strengthens. The pound was the best-performing G10 currency last month and it rose as high as $1.4259 in the Asia session, its strongest since April 2018. The Australian dollar was the other major mover, and it added as much as 0.5% as Australia's current account surplus hit a record high and drove upward revisions to economists' growth forecasts. Some of those gains were pared and the Aussie traded at $0.7745 after the Reserve Bank of Australia made no changes to policy settings and stuck with a dovish tone. The yen edged marginally higher for a second consecutive session, while other majors were mostly steady. China's yuan took a breather after posting its best month since last November, and was flat at 6.3705 per dollar. Traders in London and New York return from market holidays on Tuesday. "The dollar bias remains negative on the immediate horizon," analysts at Singapore's OCBC Bank said in a note on Tuesday. "The inability to impute Fed tapering or rate hike expectations continue to weigh." Some clues may come from European inflation data and a U.S. manufacturing survey due later on Tuesday and from U.S. labour data due on Friday. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Randal Quarles and Governor Lael Brainard will also both be speaking at separate events on Tuesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Joseph Capurso says that trimmed measures of inflation, which eliminate the most extreme price changes, show the U.S. has no inflation problem, and markets will need to unwind some of the expectation for near-term policy tightening, which will weigh on the dollar. The global pandemic recovery will provide an additional headwind, he said. "The world economy is clearly recovering, and that is going to be bad for the U.S. dollar because it’s a counter-cyclical currency," Capurso said. "The U.S. dollar has been pretty heavy in the last few weeks, and I think it keeps trending lower." That includes a drop to $1.24 per euro by the end of this month, extending to $1.32 by the middle of next year. The euro gained was steady at $1.2224 on Tuesday, not far from a nearly five-month high of $1.2266 touched last week. The U.S. dollar index held at 89.817. Crypto currencies were broadly steady, with bitcoin last just below $37,000. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 459 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2223 $1.2225 -0.01% +0.05% +1.2236 +1.2222 Dollar/Yen 109.5050 109.4600 +0.02% +5.99% +109.5600 +109.3900 Euro/Yen.