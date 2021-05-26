No Charges for National Guard Soldiers and Police in Shooting Death of Black Owner of Popular Barbecue Restaurant

A retired FBI agent is on the other side of the law after federal prosecutors say he scammed a Granbury, Texas woman out of $800,000 across several years by convincing her that she was on “secret probation” for “drug crimes” in “Judge Anderson’s court in Austin, Texas.” She wasn’t, prosecutors say, and they noted that Judge Anderson doesn’t exist. Prosecutors also allege that the retired agent convinced the woman her family was trying to take money she had inherited from her grandmother “and that she should distance herself from them.”