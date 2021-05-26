No Charges for National Guard Soldiers and Police in Shooting Death of Black Owner of Popular Barbecue Restaurant
There will be no charges against two Louisville police officers and two Kentucky National Guard soldiers who opened fire and killed popular barbecue restaurant owner David McAtee, 53. Commonwealth Attorney Thomas B. Wine (D) of the 30th Judicial Circuit declined to bring a case involving McAtee’s death to a grand jury, saying that the man had fired two shots before one of the National Guard soldiers shot him in the chest.lawandcrime.com