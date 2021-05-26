I Tried Mamie Eisenhower's Fudge Recipe and It Tastes Like a Million Bucks
The Eisenhower administration was known for a few things: establishing the interstate highway system, proposing the Civil Rights Act of 1960, and apparently, chocolate fudge. Notably named million dollar fudge in other circles, this recipe was shared with millions of Americans as a favorite recipe of First Lady Mamie Eisenhower. While there's no telling if this was her *legit* recipe (sources say it was a family favorite), we can assume the first lady loved enjoying a piece of fudge or two while living in the White House.www.wideopeneats.com