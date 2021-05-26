newsbreak-logo
GE volunteers clean up Hillcrest Cemetery

By WCPO staff
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 5 days ago
On Tuesday, Hillcrest Cemetery started to get a bit of a face lift on behalf of the GE Veterans Network.

Over a four-day period -- more than 100 volunteers from GE will clean up the grounds, removing debris, cleaning headstones and planting flags.

Brian DeGennaro, the co-lead of the network, said the goal is to beautify the spot while also honoring men and women who put their lives on the line for our country.

"Cleaning up the tombstone areas and a lot of the tombstones have fallen over -- we're looking at putting them back up making sure that they are aligned,” he said. “Cleaning up some of the trees and brush around the area, just to really make it that kind of place that a veteran who served their nation deserves."

There are about 1,400 U.S. military veterans buried at Hillcrest -- spanning from the Civil War to the Vietnam War -- and about 95% of those buried veterans are African American.

GE Veterans Network, the GE Women’s Network and the GE African American Forum will work together during the four-day cleanup.

