Aliphine Tuliamuk petitioning to have daughter at Olympics

With the Olympics just over two months away, the 2021 Tokyo Games are shaping up to be very different from Olympics in years past. Amoung the many protocols that have been implemented to ensure COVID-19 safety, perhaps the most significant is a ban on international spectators. Not only does this mean that athletes’ friends and families cannot be in Tokyo to support them, but for female athletes with infant children, it means they must leave their babies at home. This has put some athletes in a difficult spot, including Aliphine Tuliamuk, who gave birth to her first child in January and will be representing the United States in the marathon.