Milwaukee, WI

Music, Dance Fill Band Shell in June

By MKE Community Journal
communityjournal.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndaba Nights, a free 13-week outdoor summer concert series, kicks off on June 2. Family-friendly performances will take place at the Indaba Band Shell, 2450 W. North Ave., every Wednesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. through Aug. 25. The band shell, located at St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care-Bucyrus Campus, offers a covered,...

