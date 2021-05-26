Cancel
Walnutport, PA

Walnutport VFW Post 7215 seeks new members

By Terry Ahner tahner@tnonline.com
Times News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may have taken awhile, but the Walnutport VFW Post 7215 has arisen from the ashes. Much like many of its contemporaries, the post at 202 Cherry St. fell on hard times once the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Now the post is solvent, and actively seeking new members to carry on...

www.tnonline.com
