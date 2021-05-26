Validus Senior Living Sets New Standard for Senior Living With Opening of 127-Unit Alura by Inspired Living in Rockledge, Florida
ROCKLEDGE, FL - The doors are opening at Alura by Inspired Living, a Validus Senior Living community offering a full range of care – including independent living, assisted living and memory care. The community is located at 777 Roy Wall Boulevard, Rockledge, FL 32955. For the Tampa-based Senior Living operator, this community brings much to celebrate.www.multifamilybiz.com