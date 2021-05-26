Danville upends Central Lee boys 9-5

The Hillcrest Academy boys soccer team got back above .500 Tuesday, taking a 2-1 win at Danville. The Ravens were able to get on the board late in the first half with a Jorge Canchola goal off of a John Hughes assist in the 36th minute. Danville found the equalizer after break on a penalty kick goal. Things stayed knotted until the 65th minute when Canchola took a corner that he put into the box. After it pinballed around, it found the foot of Eli Ours who drilled the back to the back of the net from 20 yards for the winner. Aiden Krabill led the Raven defense with six saves. Hillcrest is now 5-4 on the year and will play Columbus in Friday’s first round of the Southeast Iowa Superconference Tournament at Mediapolis.