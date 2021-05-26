Cancel
Danville, IA

Danville upends Central Lee boys 9-5

By Chuck Vandenberg
Pen City Current
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANVILLE – Danville put up a six-spot in the second inning chasing starter Corbin Pohren as the Bears rolled to a 9-5 season-opening win over Central Lee Tuesday night. The Hawks gave up two triples and a double in the second frame where Danville reached on four straight hits with two outs. A Klayton Kleinkopf triple scored two runs before Kade Myhre could entice a groundout for the third out to get out of the inning with the Hawks down 6-1.

