Broken Skull Did Not Break Up Draft Picks' Friendship

By Michael Hogan
AllTitans
AllTitans
 5 days ago
Brady Breeze’s and Elijah Molden’s friendship is one of the more intriguing storylines that has emerged from the Tennessee Titans 2021 NFL Draft class.

Fascinating details about the duo’s relationship continue to surface weeks later.

In a short video that the Titans posted on Instagram to highlight this week’s organized team activities (OTAs), Molden discussed a 7-on-7 tournament he and Breeze participated in together in high school.

Molden, a cornerback who the Titans selected in the third round, said Breeze accidentally elbowed him in the face. Molden came away injured from the blow and had to receive treatment at a hospital because of it.

“He elbowed me in the face and fractured my skull,” Molden said of the safety Breeze, who the Titans selected in the sixth round. “He broke my skull.

“But he brought my mother flowers afterward.”

The two became friends as young boys through their family members. Breeze’s uncle, Chad Cota, played with Molen’s father, Alex, at the University of Oregon. Ironically, both of them were defensive backs as well.

In the video, Breeze said he and Molden express excitement to finally play with each other after years on opposite sidelines.

The Oregon natives faced off against each other once in high school. Breeze’s Central Catholic Rams defeated Molden’s West Linn Lions 42-7 in a 2015 state playoff quarterfinal. Molden, who played defensive back and running back in high school, scored the Lions’ lone touchdown in that contest on an 84-yard reception. He exited the contest early due to an injury. The Rams forced five turnovers, which included a Breeze fumble recovery. Central Catholic eventually won the Oregon 6A state championship that season.

Collegiately, they faced each other as Pac 12 rivals three times, with Breeze getting the better of Molden and the Washington Huskies in two of those games.

All of this aside, including the injury Molden suffered years ago, the two defensive backs plan to enjoy embarking on their NFL dreams together.

“It’s nice to know somebody,” Breeze said in the video. “It’s definitely nice to know we’re ready to go through this whole thing together. We’re ready to make an impact in a positive way. I definitely think we’re excited.”

