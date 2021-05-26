Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

28-Year-Old Alabama Man Sentenced For Fraud against Huntsville Police Officer’s Memorial Fund

By National News Room
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o4qH3_0aCHXt3U00

A Birmingham man was sentenced Tuesday for a scheme to obtain money from a fund intended for the family of a fallen Huntsville Police officer, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, U.S. Postal Inspector In Charge, Houston Division, Adrian Gonzalez, and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr.

U.S. District Judge Annemarie Axon sentenced Devonte Lemond Hammonds, 28, to 37 months in prison for access device fraud and wire fraud. Hammonds pleaded guilty to the charges in February.

“This sentence sends a strong message that frauds like this will be prosecuted and punished severely,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said. “This defendant exploited a tragedy and stole money intended for the family of an officer killed in the line of duty. Today justice was served for the victims of this egregious crime.”

“Today’s sentencing revealed that what Devonte Hammonds thought was an easy fraud scheme turned out to be an even easier trip to federal prison,” Inspector in Charge Adrian Gonzalez, Houston Division, U.S. Postal Inspection Service said. “His mail fraud scheme was insidious, and it is hoped that justice being served today will help bring closure for those he affected.”

“Hammonds stole from the family of a fallen hero and has now been sentenced for his despicable crimes,” FBI SAC Sharp said. “I commend the tireless efforts of our special agents and law enforcement partners who worked jointly to bring this case to justice.”

In December 2019, Hammonds devised a scheme to fraudulently obtain money from the Billy Clardy Memorial Fund. Billy Clardy was a Huntsville Police officer killed in the line of duty in 2019. After Officer Clardy’s death, a memorial fund was established to collect contributions and provide aid to his family.

Hammonds used the identity of another person to open a bank account and transfer funds from the Billy Clardy Memorial Fund bank account to the fictitious account for his own use.

Hammonds also used the U.S. Postal Service website to fraudulently reroute mail from numerous U.S. Postal Service customers to addresses in Birmingham that he could access. He rerouted the mail to obtain more personal identifying information of those customers, and used that information to pay bills, make purchases, and open new accounts.

The FBI and USPIS investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys J.B. Ward and Michael Pillsbury prosecuted the case.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Houston, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Pillsbury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frauds#Fbi Special Agent#Mail Fraud#Guilty Of Fraud#Federal Police#Federal Prison#Sentencing#Bank Fraud#Huntsville Police Officer#Houston Division#Fbi Sac Sharp#The U S Postal Service#Uspis#Man#Wire Fraud#Jr#Charge Adrian Gonzalez#February#Fbi Special Agent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Man Arrested And Charged In Texas, Stealing Ventilators Intended For Critically Ill Covid-19 Patients In El Salvador

Yoelvis Denis Hernandez, a/k/a “Guajiro,” 42, was arrested last week in Del Rio, Texas, on a South Florida indictment charging him with stealing 192 U.S. government-owned medical ventilators worth about three million dollars. According to court documents, the ventilators were heading to a COVID-19 intensive care facility in El Salvador...
Tampa, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Recommends Attorney Erik Karst for a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Florida-Compensation for Them Might Exceed $100,000 If they Had Navy Asbestos Exposure

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — The Florida US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If you are a Navy Veteran in Florida and you have just been diagnosed with lung cancer-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss what might be significant financial compensation-if while in the navy you had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. A financial compensation settlement for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and it does not involve suing the navy. The typical person we are trying to get identified served in the navy prior to 1982-and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes or not.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

FBI: Shenandoah National Park Murders 25 Years Later

Twenty-five years ago, two young female hikers decided to do what many people do for exercise, relaxation, and sport—hike through the Shenandoah National Park; however, their journey ended when they were murdered at their backcountry campsite near Skyland Resort in Virginia. The bodies of 24 year old, Julianne “Julie” Williams...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Lakeland Man Arrested For Attempted Murder After Shooting And Aggravated Assault

LAKELAND, Fla. – On Wednesday, Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 22-year-old Pierre Drahorad of Gibson Oaks Drive in Lakeland. The investigation began during the late evening hours of June 1, 2021, when PCSO received a 911 call from a female victim who reported that a man driving an orange Dodge Challenger had just shot one of her family members in the face, and was following her as she fled the scene with an elderly family member, a teen, and a child in her car.
Sarasota, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

One Man Dead In Sarasota ‘Break-In’ Shooting Overnight

SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to conduct a shooting investigation. At 11:04 p.m., deputies were called to 4180 47th Street to assist the Fire Department with a medical call regarding 29-year-old Aaron Pischer, 29. According to Pischer’s family, Aaron experienced recent mental health issues and...
Garfield Heights, OHPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

One Dead, Four Injured In Ohio Memorial Day Block Party Shooting

One person died and four others were injured in a shooting at a block party in Garfield Heights, Ohio, Monday night, according to law enforcement officials. A Memorial Day block party was coming to an end when an argument resulted in an individual opening fire into a crowd in a street in front of a house, according to the Garfield Heights Police Department’s initial investigation, Cleveland 19 reported.