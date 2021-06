Postflop Poker Podcast - Episode 122 - Poker and Evolution. From the origins of poker to the future of the game, Ben and Merv journey through the past, present and future, musing on chapter 9 of Ben's book Poker and Everything. Wherever you are, whenever you are, you should check out the stratchat hand Merv played recently (26:26) featuring one of those devilishly wet flops 345 of hearts. Ben dislikes Merv's play, but is he right? How would you have played it?