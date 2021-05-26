newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Out With the Old, In With the New

Twins Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know my writing is about as consistent as the Twins pitching, but that doesn’t mean that I am not watching. Watching and learning and understanding that baseball, as emotional as we get about it, is a business, and in a business you want to be the best that you can with the assets that you have. That’s why when you are hired at a job, if you are not doing the duties hired for, or continue to curtail off of them and get lazy, you will get fired, or in baseball’s instance, traded.

twinsdaily.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Cave
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball#Baseball Bats#Hits#Il#The Bomba Squad#Refsnyder#Texas Ranger#Rbi#The Kansas City Royals#Twins#Changed#Homeruns#Line Drives#Dives#Dire Situations#Husband#Typical Fashion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Longevity
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
The Free Press

THOMA COLUMN | Twins bullpen turns into a disaster

Flop, flop. Fizz, fizz. Oh what a relief it isn’t. No major league team is ever really done tinkering with its bullpen. Relievers are too volatile, their effectiveness too dependent on the right mix of use, luck and rest. The statistical record is littered with seasons of brilliance followed by seasons of collapse.
MLBWDIO-TV

Wild pitch in the 9th lifts Athletics past Twins 7-6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Matt Chapman had three hits and three RBIs and Ramón Laureano scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning as the Oakland Athletics defeated the Minnesota Twins 7-6. Laureano hit a one-out single off reliever Taylor Rogers in the ninth. Matt Olson followed...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Max Kepler: Hamstring injury considered mild

The Twins view the hamstring injury Kepler sustained in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Athletics as a mild concern, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports. Kepler may not be ready to play in Monday's series opener against the White Sox, but the Twins appear optimistic that he'll be able to avoid a trip to the 10-day injured list. Minnesota already has three other outfielders -- Byron Buxton (hip), Alex Kiriloff (wrist) and Jake Cave (back) -- on the IL, so the team can ill afford to lose another key player at the position in Kepler.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Hits off machine

Kiriloff (wrist) hit off a pitching machine Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Kiriloff is working through a sprained wrist, an ailment for which he received a cortisone shot 10 days ago. Surgery was potentially on the table if the shot didn't have the desired effect, but he's been making encouraging progress, advancing first to fielding and dry swings and now to hitting. The Twins still haven't specified when they expect him to return, however.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Taylor Rogers: Takes second loss

Rogers (0-2) allowed an unearned run on one hit over one inning Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against Oakland. Rogers entered the ninth inning in a tie ballgame so he wasn't stuck with a blown save on top of the loss. He allowed a one-out single to Ramon Laureano who would later reach third on a throwing error. Laureano came around to score on a dropped third strike the next at-bat. Rogers has given up a run in four of his last five outings and hasn't picked up a save since May 3.
MLBnumberfire.com

Trevor Larnach not in Twins' lineup Monday

The Minnesota Twins did not list Trevor Larnach as a starter for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Larnach will take a seat tonight as Kyle Garlick takes over in right field and bats leadoff. The rookie is off to a solid start so far, batting .250 with a...
MLBchatsports.com

Game #42: Ball Don’t Lie! A’s overcome bad calls in 7-6 win over Twins

The Oakland A’s found themselves competing against both their opponent and the umpiring crew on Sunday, but they overcame both in a game that had no shortage of odd moments. The A’s fell behind early but came back for a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins in their series finale at Target Field. In an appropriate piece of symbolism, the winning run scored on a wild pitch.
MLBPosted by
WGN TV

Jose Abreu will miss the Twins’ series with ankle inflammation

MINNEAPOLIS – It’s been quite a few days for the reigning American League Most Valuable Player. After being injured in a collision on Friday, Jose Abreu returned on Saturday and then scored the game-winning run in a victory over the Royals on Sunday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field. But on...
MLBMartinez Tribune

A’s grind out a wild win against Twins behind Andrus’ veteran moxie

The A’s survived a wild game in their finale in Minnesota, winning 7-6 Sunday afternoon at Target Field behind a run that scored on a strikeout in the top of the ninth to take two of three from the struggling Twins. Oakland scratched and clawed, and despite allowing two Twins...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox MVP José Abreu to Miss Twins Series With Ankle Injury

José Abreu to miss Twins series with ankle inflammation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will be without their MVP for this week's series against the division-rival Minnesota Twins. The team announced Monday afternoon that Abreu suffered an ankle injury when he slid into home plate to...
MLBPosted by
Information 1000 KSOO

Minnesota Twins Lose on Wild Pitch

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Chapman had three hits and three RBIs and Ramón Laureano scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning Sunday as the Oakland Athletics defeated the Minnesota Twins 7-6. Laureano hit a one-out single off reliever Taylor Rogers (0-2) in the ninth. Matt Olson followed with a grounder back to the mound, but Rogers’ throw skipped off the glove of third baseman Josh Donaldson, who was covering second due to an infield shift. Laureano advanced to third on the play and scored when Chapman struck out, as the third strike skipped to the backstop.
MLBPosted by
103.9 The Doc

Want to Take Batting Practice With the Minnesota Twins?

Lace up your shoes, grab your bat and glove and get yourself up to Target Field because here's your chance to take batting practice with the Minnesota Twins!. If you've ever dreamed of putting on that familiar red, white and blue Twins uniform and standing into the batter's box at to take a few swings at Target Field, here's your opportunity to take batting practice with the Twins-- and it's all for a good cause, too.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Know Your Enemy Lite: Minnesota Twins

We’re back in sunny Minnesota this week, in our reboot of the 2020 regional schedule (no? Just me feeling that way? OK). Last weekend’s homestand finale vs. the Royals was kind of rocky, to say the least. Highlights include a collision on Friday, questionable umpiring on Saturday, shaky control, and a dominant Cease.
MLBDaily Republic

Visibly frustrated with umpiring, A’s rally to claim series against Twins

The Oakland A’s turned a series of unlucky, confusing umpiring calls into a comeback victory in the series finale at Minnesota on Sunday. The A’s 7-6 win over the Minnesota Twins handed them the series win and improved their record to 25-17. With that, the A’s hold onto first place by a half game with the Houston Astros, hot on their tail, coming to Oakland next.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Dallas Keuchel, first-place White Sox visit last-place Twins

The first-place Chicago White Sox open a six-game road trip on Monday night in Minneapolis against the team they're trying to dethrone in the American League Central, the two-time defending champion Minnesota Twins. Chicago holds a 2 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Indians following a dramatic, 4-3 ninth-inning comeback victory...
MLBMLB

Astudillo, Kepler, Maeda injured in loss to A's

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins committed two costly errors in their 7-6 loss to the A's on Sunday, and tougher yet, they emerged from the game with three more players banged up in Max Kepler, Willians Astudillo and Kenta Maeda. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said after the game that Kepler tweaked...
MLBMLB

Mistakes undo Twins' chances at series win

MINNEAPOLIS -- For the second day in a row, the Twins got a late, game-changing blast to swing the game. This time, they couldn’t take advantage. For a while, it looked as if the Twins found another hero late in Sunday’s series finale against Oakland, when Andrelton Simmons clubbed a two-out, two-run, game-tying homer in the eighth inning to give Minnesota late life. But two big mistakes proved costly in Minnesota’s pursuit of needed positive momentum, capped by a Josh Donaldson error and run-scoring wild pitch in the ninth that paved the way for a 7-6 loss to the A’s at Target Field.
MLBGrand Forks Herald

A's score winning run on wild pitch to edge Twins

Ramon Laureano scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning as the Oakland Athletics edged the Minnesota Twins, 7-6, on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis. Matt Chapman went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Matt Olson, Mark Canha and Sean Murphy each had two hits for Oakland, which took two out of three in the series. Lou Trivino (2-1) worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings to pick up the win.