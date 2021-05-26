Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Juilliard criticized for lack of diversity and “slavery” workshop

By CBS News
wsgw.com
 8 days ago

The Juilliard School in New York City has long been considered the gold standard for high-level education in the performing arts. When playwright Lee Edward Colston II was accepted into the school’s prestigious drama division in 2012, he told CBS News’ Michelle Miller his joy quickly turned to concern over the school’s issues with race and diversity.

www.wsgw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viola Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#The Juilliard School#White People#Arts Education#School Education#Culture#Community Education#Voice Arts#Cbs News#African American#Slavery Saturday#Faculty#Students#Performing Arts#High Level Education#Slaves#Racial Slurs#Cultural Blind Spots#Drama#Rehearsal Guidelines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Education
Related
Theater & DanceCity Journal

The Revolution Comes to Juilliard

Turn on CNN or open the New York Times, and you may encounter someone explaining how exhausting it is to be a black person. The idea that systemic racism is leaving blacks scarred and spent has been embraced across mainstream America, articulated by corporate CEOs and university presidents. The latest performative assertion of black oppression is playing out at the Juilliard School in New York City. The controversy has significance beyond the school.
New York City, NYSlipped Disc

Juilliard is accused of fostering racial hysteria

Heather Mac Donald, a fellow of the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research, has published an in-depth study of how ‘Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging (EDIB) issues’ have become the main agenda issue at the self-regarding New York conservatoire. She makes some strong points:. Damian Woetzel (pictured), former principal dancer with...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
11Alive

An Atlanta dancer got into Juilliard. Now comes the hard part.

It's an exciting time as students begin collecting their caps and gowns and celebrating all they have achieved. For Xavier Logan, it seems like the work is just beginning. "I'm born and bred in Atlanta," Logan told 11Alive's Liza Lucas. "I'm a dancer, but I don't like to just limit myself to dancing. I'm a singer, I'm an actor. Anything under the moon."
Minoritiesaninjusticemag.com

Diversity Training & Cultural Sensitivity Workshops Aren’t Helping Black & Brown People

Okay. So I have to begin by stating that this is my seventh attempt to write this. The reason is not because I have been struggling with writer’s block or just can’t find the right words (Anyone who knows me knows I can talk and talk away at warp speed with my passionate streams of consciousness, barely coming up for air or allowing anyone an opportunity to respond). I am honestly not 100% sure why it was so hard to publish. Perhaps it’s because there are no words — only sounds — for some of what I have been feeling about the state of things in America. I also think that, as a writer who also happens to be an HSP (highly sensitive person), I have been hesitant to voice my thoughts. I recognize that there are people who work in DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) whose intentions and commitment are genuine and I do not mean to belittle or stomp on that. Diversity, Inclusion and Equity in the workplace matter. My focus in this writing is on how issues of race and culture are conveyed. I feel strongly that America’s approach to these matters — in the workplace and elsewhere — is a reflection of a deeply entrenched avoidance of white liability.
Collegesharvardmagazine.com

The Context: Universities Pushed to Reckon with Slavery

In the past few years, universities across the country have made efforts to acknowledge and address evidence of their historical links to slavery. But many of their students are not satisfied with the pace of progress. The Associated Press recently wrote about how students and activists are pushing institutions to examine their pasts more seriously. These efforts are taking place at Brown—where “undergraduate students voted overwhelmingly for the university to identify the descendants of slaves who worked on campus and begin paying them reparations”—and at Georgetown, the University of Georgia, Trinity College, and the University of Virginia, among others.
New York City, NYPosted by
InsideHook

“Friends” Producers Defend the Show’s Lack of Diversity

There’s a lot about Friends that hasn’t exactly aged well, and one of the biggest criticisms of the show in recent years has been its lack of diversity. But in a new Hollywood Reporter interview pegged to HBO Max’s Friends reunion this week, executive producer Kevin Bright and creator Marta Kauffman defended their decision to cast all-white lead actors.
Sewanee, TNsewaneemessenger.com

Shakerag Workshops Rejuvenates in June

Shakerag Workshops returns to the St. Andrew’s-Sewanee School campus this June, offering opportunities for adults to expand and rejuvenate their creativity. Shakerag welcomes artists and aspiring artists from across the United States for in-person classes beginning with the Knitting Getaway June 10-13 and followed by one week-long sessions in a variety of media that run June 13-19 and June 20-26.
New York City, NYjuilliard.edu

Juilliard Receives Leon Levy Foundation Grant of $233,000 for the Digitization of Its Historic Archival Materials

NEW YORK – Juilliard has received a grant of $233,000 from the Leon Levy Foundation for digitization of its historic archival materials, including scrapbooks, production photos, and concert programs to make them more accessible for educational and research purposes. Juilliard’s collection of 60 scrapbooks documenting the school’s history from 1905 onward is currently preserved on microfilm and will be transferred to a more accessible medium, as will more than 70,000 historic photos, including many from its history of dance, drama, and opera productions, and accompanying programs that can currently only be viewed by visiting the Juilliard campus. Digitizing these materials will allow students, faculty, and visiting scholars to be able to access this rich content and Juilliard to share it broadly through its website and in its public spaces. The project is expected to be completed within two years.
Lake County, COleadvilleherald

Theater workshop will return to Tabor

Summer programming at the Tabor Opera House includes tours that show newly discovered stage scenery dating to 1879, as well as a theater workshop for local youth. Live performances will not be held this season due to uncertainties surrounding COVID-19. Performances will return in 2022. Summer tours. This summer, people...
ReligionRecord-Herald

Lack of knowledge

People have realized the power in knowledge for hundreds of years. The ancient Hebrew people educated their children by teaching them their heritage. As mankind became more civilized text books were written to teach generation after generation of the successes and failures of bygone times. We are taught to learn by our mistakes but what if we never had the opportunity to hear of them?
EntertainmentNPR

Reckoning With The History Of Slavery

In 'How the Word is Passed,' writer and poet Clint Smith visits eight places central to the history of slavery in America, including Thomas Jefferson's Monticello plantation and Louisiana's Angola prison. "We are taught that the history of slavery is something that happened almost like when there were dinosaurs," he says. But Smith notes that his grandfather's grandfather was enslaved — and that "this history that we are told was so long ago wasn't, in fact, that long ago at all."
New York City, NYjuilliard.edu

Jacob Daniel Smith | Life After Juilliard

Post-grad life has been no joke. After being the first of many to graduate mid-pandemic, I thought entering into the hurricane of the new world would be super tumultuous—but thankfully I received a lot of support. My alma mater Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit hired me to teach acting to grades 6–12 for a few months. That culminated in a gratifying MLK Day film, Variations on a Dream, which premiered at the Ford drive-in theater in Dearborn. There we were, my students and I, acting together in a film being projected on the same filament that introduced my first films to me. My tears of joy were uncontrollable. MY KIDS WERE ON THE SILVER SCREEN!
Minoritiesbitterrootstar.com

White Privilege and Critical Race Theory

In the May 19th Bitterroot Star, Donna Gibney addressed the term White Privilege, and in the May 26th “Star” her husband, John, addressed what is known as Critical Race Theory. Many of us white folks probably share their feelings at least at first, because we feel personally attacked and are naturally defensive. But more reading and learning and caring suggest it really is about opening our eyes to the actual history of our country.
MinoritiesRefinery29

Angelica Ross on Revolutionary Trans Queer Joy

Count it all joy. At 40, this is my mantra of gratitude as I live and reflect on what and who it took for me to be here today. I’m in a new stage of life, in love with myself and the many, many people who helped me become myself. Of course, no life is without struggle, and I’ve had my share. Though I’ve been performing long before breaking hearts as Candy on Pose, it took years for me to be able to come into the entertainment industry as my full, authentic self.
Celebritiesthechestnutpost.com

Singer, activist Joan Baez becomes Kennedy Center Honoree

Kennedy Center Honoree Joan Baez reflects on 60 years of singing and activism. She speaks with “CBS This Morning” co-host Tony Dokoupil. Each weekday morning, "CBS This Morning" co-hosts Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs.