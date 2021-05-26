Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spring Lake, MI

Fruitport sweeps doubleheader with Spring Lake in pre-district preview

By KYLE TURK Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRING LAKE — Late in the regular season, in similar situations, there may have been a little bit of gamesmanship between Fruitport and Spring Lake on the diamond. The two are scheduled to face each other in pre-district play next Tuesday at Muskegon Orchard View after the Lakers play Grand Haven on Friday. There could have been any number of wild moves made, but both coaches saw no point in doing that against an opposite number they knew well.

www.grandhaventribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spring Lake, MI
Sports
City
Lake, MI
City
Fruitport Charter Township, MI
City
Spring Lake, MI
City
Grand Haven, MI
Grand Haven, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Muskegon, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doubleheader#Late Spring#Pre District Play#Wild Moves#Face#Gamesmanship#Fruitport Sweeps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Ottawa County, MIHolland Sentinel

Prep rewind: West Ottawa girls tennis wins OK Red

Dumas, broke the 1 singles season wins record for West Ottawa on Saturday. The previous mark was 21 wins by Chloe Karp, set in 2018. Dumas had tied that mark on Wednesday beating Forest Hills Central, and her three wins today move her to 24 wins on the season. The...
Michigan StateWILX-TV

MSU’s Piot In 29th Place At NCAA Regional

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State golfer James Piot shot a one over par 72 on day one of the NCAA Kingston Springs Regional in Tennessee Monday. Piot is tied for 29th place, seven shots behind first round leader Reid Davenport of Vanderbilt who shot a 65. Piot is aiming to be the individual player with the lowest score not on one of the five advancing teams from the Regional to earn a bid to the NCAA Championships, which begin May 28th in Arizona. There are two more days of play.
Grand Haven, MIHolland Sentinel

West Ottawa girls take second in OK Red track finals

GRAND HAVEN — The West Ottawa girls track and field team finished second at the OK Red Conference championship meet on Friday. The Panthers scored 125 to finish behind Rockford (165.5), but ahead of East Kentwood (118.5), Caledonia (66), Hudsonville (61), Grandville (41), Grand Haven (28) and Jenison (26). The...
Muskegon, MIshorelinemedia.net

Reeths-Puffer soccer plays to another tie, against Spring Lake

MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer played to its fifth tie of the season Wednesday against Spring Lake, with each team scoring twice. The Lakers forced the deadlock with an impressive goal off of a free kick with five minutes to play. Sophia Hekkema led the Rockets (5-3-5), scoring both their goals. Brooke...
Grand Haven, MIGrand Haven Tribune

Bucs soccer finding new energy as regular season winds down

GRAND HAVEN TWP. — In the last 10 minutes of Thursday’s contest with Rockford, Grand Haven finally came out of its shell. They had spent most of the previous 70 minutes on the defensive, up against a solid Rockford team that had already beaten the Buccaneers once this season.
Michigan StatePosted by
247Sports

2023 OT Joey Su'a picks up big MSU offer

Michigan State has sent out a 2023 offensive tackle Joey Su'a. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound received the offer by reaching out to Michigan State first, due to a family connection that has long intrigued him about possibly playing at MSU. Georgia, Oregon, and Maryland also offered Su'a in the past week.
Ottawa County, MIHolland Sentinel

Emotional return to West Ottawa's Purple Power game

HOLLAND TWP. — Missing the entire spring season last year was tough on every team. The West Ottawa girls soccer team missed hosting its annual Purple Power game to raise money and awareness for cancer research. Many of the Panthers have close family affected by cancer — moms, dads, grandparents,...
Holland, MIHolland Sentinel

West Ottawa holds benefit game for American Heart Association

HOLLAND — During the weekend, the West Ottawa softball team traded in their traditional black and white threads for something a bit more special. The Panthers broke out special red uniforms in honor of their fundraising game to benefit the American Heart Association. The idea for the game came from junior catcher Lani Salinas, who suffered a cardiac incident due to obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy when she was in eighth grade. She was told she'd never play softball again.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan State football welcomes 14 new additions to campus

Monday was another big day in the makeover of Michigan State’s football roster. Fourteen new faces officially began the summer semester, with 11 newcomers on campus from the NCAA transfer portal as well as three freshmen from the 2021 recruiting class. A team spokesman confirmed the arrival of 14 players,...
Holland, MIHolland Sentinel

West Ottawa rugby seniors helped program survive pandemic

HOLLAND — Four West Ottawa Panthers stepped onto their home field for the final time Friday night and though the game didn’t end how they hoped, their contribution to the program will be felt for years to come. Calixto Sotelo Jr., Dominic Overway, Logan Crocker and Michael Brower will all...
Kalamazoo, MIWWMT

Kalamazoo FC improves to 2-0 with shutout win over Grand Haven

Kalamazoo FC with a friendly on Wednesday night against the Grand Haven Admirals. FC led by Plainwell native and former WMU standout Shane Lyons, who is the 6th leading goal scorer in school history despite playing just 3 seasons. Kalamazoo's Enrique Banuelos scored the lone goal of the first half...
Zeeland, MIHolland Sentinel

Alec Winegar powers Zeeland lacrosse past West Ottawa

Zeeland lacrosse midfielder and Western Michigan commit Alec Winegar knew coming into this game against West Ottawa that it would be a battle to pull out the win. For Winegar, it was personal, seeing some familiar faces in Panther uniform. “I’ve got a couple of buddies on the team [West...
Grand Haven, MIshorelinemedia.net

Reeths-Puffer softball loses to Grand Haven twice

GRAND HAVEN — Reeths-Puffer had a rough day Monday against Grand Haven, losing a non-league doubleheader 11-0 and 15-1. The Rockets managed three hits in the opener, but Grand Haven scored each time it came to the plate, taking advantage of four R-P errors. In game two, the Buccaneers had...