Fruitport sweeps doubleheader with Spring Lake in pre-district preview

SPRING LAKE — Late in the regular season, in similar situations, there may have been a little bit of gamesmanship between Fruitport and Spring Lake on the diamond. The two are scheduled to face each other in pre-district play next Tuesday at Muskegon Orchard View after the Lakers play Grand Haven on Friday. There could have been any number of wild moves made, but both coaches saw no point in doing that against an opposite number they knew well.