A Slatington driver is facing charges following an incident that occurred at 8:59 p.m. May 1 along High Hill Road in Washington Township, Lehigh County. State police at Bethlehem said John J. Vacaro, 42, was driving a 2010 Chrysler Sebring eastbound and traveling too fast for conditions while approaching a right curve. The Sebring traveled across the westbound lane and onto the property at 3027 High Hill Road. The vehicle then struck a fence with its left front bumper, traveled down an embankment and then traveled about 100 to 150 feet up an embankment and back onto the road. Vacaro then fled the scene.