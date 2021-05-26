Cancel
Cook, MN

Update on June COVID-19 Vaccination Opportunities for Community Members Ages 12-plus

cook.mn.us
 8 days ago

May 26, 2021 — There are multiple opportunities for vaccination available throughout Cook County in the month of June. Details for all open events can be found below with online registration through the Cook County Coronavirus Response Hub (https://cookcountycovid19.org) or by calling the Vaccine Navigator at 218-877-8273. All people who sign up for an appointment to receive one of the two-dose vaccines (Moderna or Pfizer), are automatically registered for their second dose at the appropriate interval.

www.co.cook.mn.us
Related
Minnesota StateWorthington Daily Globe

Minnesota reports just under 600 COVID-19 new infections, zero deaths

ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, May 17. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 589. SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW...
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

More COVID-19 relief coming for Minnesota’s renters

Housing officials in Minnesota say hundreds of millions of more federal dollars will help people who have not been able to pay rent through the pandemic. Minnesota received $375 million in housing assistance from the federal COVID-19 relief bill that Congress passed in December. An additional $229 million for emergency rental assistance comes to Minnesota from the American Rescue Plan passed last month. Eligible households may use the funds to pay up to 18 months of rent, utilities and other housing expenses incurred since March 13, 2020.
Cook County, MNboreal.org

COOK COUNTY CONNECTIONS: Preparing for Another Pandemic Summer

By Grace Grinager, Public Health Supervisor from Cook County Public Health and Human Services - May 14, 2021. As the days grow longer, our attention naturally shifts to the summer months ahead. We’re in a much better place with COVID-19 than last year at this time. Locally, we’ve got easy access to vaccines that work very well at preventing us from becoming infected with COVID-19, getting sick and passing the virus to others. Just last week, Gov. Tim Walz announced plans to further lift the remaining restrictions on businesses. Starting at the end of the month, all restrictions on capacity and distancing for businesses and events will end. Once 70% of Minnesotans 16 and older are vaccinated (or by July 1, whichever comes sooner), Walz will end the mask mandate.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations decline in Minnesota

The positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing dropped to 5.7%, its lowest level in Minnesota since late March, offering hope that vaccination progress is limiting the spread of the infectious disease. The rate, a key measure of viral activity in Minnesota, had been as low as 3.5% on March 3...
St. Cloud Times

Zero new COVID-19 deaths, 589 new cases in Minnesota on Monday

No Minnesotans were added to the state's COVID-19 death toll Monday, according to the daily report from the Minnesota Department of Health. The state reported zero deaths last Monday. There's been only a handful of days with zero deaths since the start of the pandemic in Minnesota in March 2020.
Cook County, MNcookcountynews-herald.com

Does the COVID-19 vaccine cause fertility problems?

Maggie Farchmin, Sawtooth Mountain Clinic and Cook County Public Health This article is the second in a series intended to give some local perspective on issues about COVID-19. The series is also intended to help readers make an informed decision about the COVID-19 vaccines. At the end of this article, we invite you to make suggestions for future topics in […]
WTIP

No COVID-19-related deaths in Cook County

Although there has been a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Cook County, with an April 13 update reporting eight new cases, there have been no deaths in Cook County. As of April 13, there have been 166 cases among local residents since the beginning of the pandemic, according to local public health officials in Cook County. That information is updated each week on Thursday, so that is the latest county-specific data available.
Cook County, MNcookcountynews-herald.com

Project 61: Cook County Businesses create on-line resource to help visitors navigate Highway 61 road construction

The Cook County Chamber of Commerce, Visit Cook County, and Boreal Community Media have created an on-line resource to keep the public informed on North Shore road construction. Named Project 61, the on-line website will report on the various locations and phases of the Highway 61 construction, including information on scope of work to be performed, schedules, details on road […]
Cook County, MNDuluth News Tribune

6 Northland COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday

Six COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Northland on Thursday, the most deaths reported in a single day in the region since Feb. 6. Douglas County, Wisconsin, and Cook County, Minnesota, each reported two deaths, while Carlton and St. Louis counties in Minnesota each had one death. There were 11...
boreal.org

Local voices on COVID-19: We want to hear your COVID questions

This article is the second in a series intended to give some local perspective on issues about COVID-19. They are also intended to help readers make an informed decision about the COVID-19 vaccines. We encourage suggestions for future topics and you can see how to do so at the end of the article.
boreal.org

Update on the Grand Marais Arts Festival 2021

The Grand Marais Arts Festival is a much-loved event by artists and visitors alike and, given Governor Walz's announcement on May 6, we are able to host a Festival that will run very similarly to past events. We have worked closely with our public health officials and will continue to...
boreal.org

READING READY: Grand Marais Public Library Launches Early Literacy Program

From the Grand Marais Public Library - May 11, 2021. The Grand Marais Public Library is delighted to announce a reading program for our youngest. readers. The Reading Ready program encourages families and caregivers of young children. (birth to kindergarten) to build a daily habit of reading by tracking days...
boreal.org

Cook County Schools Special Board Agenda and Meeting Links

The School Board of I.S.D. 166 will meet for a Special Meeting on Wednesday, May 12, 202 at 3:55 pm. The Special Meeting will continue on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 8:55 am. All 1st round interviews will be done virtually via Zoom due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Agenda. Call...
Duluth News Tribune

The Memo: Start making plans for summer

The Northland is gearing up for a busy summer! As events get organized and summer plans start to form, there's plenty happening in the area to keep everyone busy. Here are a couple of new announcements to keep in mind this summer. Bridgeman's introduces food truck. Great news, food truck...