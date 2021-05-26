Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

QAnon slogans disappearing from mainstream sites, say researchers

By Elizabeth Culliford
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ifzo4_0aCHXRXG00

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Many phrases associated with QAnon have largely disappeared from mainstream social media, mostly because of the platforms’ “belated efforts” to crack down on the conspiracy theory, researchers at a U.S. think tank said on Wednesday.

QAnon is a baseless, sprawling set of beliefs that first arose from anonymous Web postings by “Q”, who claimed to have insider knowledge of former President Donald Trump’s administration, and later took on a life of their own.

The conspiracy exploded in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, amplified through multiple social media platforms where the use of QAnon catchphrases like “we are the storm”, “great awakening” and “trust the plan” was widespread.

But the volume of those terms seen on Alphabet’s Google, Facebook and Twitter has nosedived since the sites began cracking down on QAnon, particularly after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, said researchers at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensics Lab.

The researchers analyzed more than 40 million online instances of QAnon catchphrases and terms from January 2020 to April 2021.

Their report said the recent trend showed “the QAnon movement may be moving on from Q as it once defined itself and morphing during Biden’s presidency”.

A mix of factors appear to have contributed to the decline, including a months-long pause in posts from “Q” and followers’ disillusionment over Trump leaving office without realising their hopes of a crackdown on a supposed cabal of powerful Satanist pedophiles. Trump remains blocked on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

But the researchers said the reduction in typical QAnon discussions correlated most strongly with major social media platforms' moves to counter the conspiracy by removing accounts connected to it. See the report: (bit.ly/3wAXlAx)

The findings do not mean that the conspiracy theory is vanishing altogether. QAnon accounts have been seen to evade sites’ restrictions by avoiding certain terms and using new coded language.

“Our search was limited to what has been traditionally thought of as the hallmarks of QAnon,” said researcher Jared Holt in a phone interview.

The report also said alternative social media sites like Parler and Gab had seen swells in QAnon language but that in terms of volume those those peaks still paled in comparison to mainstream platforms’ slowest days.

Parler attracted more QAnon-related than the other alternative social platforms analyzed. The app, popular with U.S. conservatives, has recently been restored to Apple’s App Store after major tech platforms cut ties with it following Jan. 6.

The analysis did not include data from private social media groups, messaging apps like Telegram or alternative video site Rumble due to difficulties in obtaining data.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
150K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qanon#Slogans#Messaging Apps#Social Media Sites#Mainstream Media#Social Media Apps#Social Media Posts#Popular Media#New Media#Alphabet#The Atlantic Council#Gab#App Store#Mainstream Social Media#Mainstream Platforms#Anonymous Web Postings#Major Tech Platforms#Qanon Language#Conspiracy Theory#U S Conservatives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Parler
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Google
Related
Pharmaceuticalsstudyfinds.org

Just 12 anti-vaxxers responsible for spreading most COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy theories

WASHINGTON — As the famous quote goes, “A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on.” In the digital age, misinformation and conspiracy theories reach millions of people before social media platforms remove them from view. With incorrect information about the COVID-19 vaccines running rampant online, many may think there are countless people spreading wild claims about the pandemic. However, just like a game of “telephone,” a new report finds these falsehoods start with one person — or in this case, a dozen.
InternetPosted by
TheConversationAU

Social media platforms are complicit in censoring Palestinian voices

As the Israel-Palestine ceasefire agreement holds, social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram (which is owned by Facebook), continue to come under fire over the censorship of pro-Palestinian content. In times of conflict, any kind of censorship by major platforms can erase evidence of state-sanctioned violence, human rights abuses and potential war crimes against innocent civilians. This is particularly concerning as evidence of brutality and violence on social media can often be the only form of testimony that holds false narratives and mass denial of human rights abuses to account. Holding platforms to account According to Al Jazeera, the Palestinian death toll in the...
Entertainmentdeseret.com

Is Fox News the ‘mainstream media’? Survey says yes

The Wall Street Journal was founded in 1889, Fox News in 1996. But more Americans see the conservative-leaning news network as part of the “mainstream media” than the 132-year-old newspaper. That’s according to a new report from Pew Research Center, which asked more than 12,000 Americans to consider 13 news...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Facebook ban remains, but somehow Trump is still driving the news

This just in…Donald Trump still banned by Facebook!. This was such a monumental move, so crucial to the fate of western civilization, that Politico had no fewer than four advance stories at the top of its home page:. "The Facebook Ban Hurt Trump in Surprising Ways." "If Facebook Takes Trump...
MinoritiesPosted by
Fox News

Washington Post frets Facebook allowing posts on lab-leak theory will lead to anti-Asian discrimination

The Washington Post worried in a new report that Asian-Americans could be harmed with Facebook now allowing posts that claim the coronavirus was manmade. "The reopening of debate presents challenging issues for Facebook because the claim has also been associated with a wave of anti-Asian sentiment," the Post reported Friday, in a story headlined, "Facebook’s reversal on banning claims that covid-19 is man-made could unleash more anti-Asian sentiment."
InternetHuffingtonPost

12 Influencers Are Behind Most Anti-Vax Hoaxes On Social Media, Surprising Research Reveals

Startling research has revealed that only a dozen people are responsible for most of the hoaxes and lies about COVID-19 vaccines on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Yet social media companies have failed to adequately police the dangerous misinformation and its spreaders, according to the organization that listed what it called the “Disinformation Dozen.” The misinformation superspreaders are continuing to fuel vaccine reluctance among millions of Americans, which threatens to become a major hurdle to conquering the pandemic.
Public HealthWe Are Change

Politifact Quietly Admits Lab Leak Hypothesis Not a “Debunked Conspiracy Theory”

Last January, when China and the World Health Organization (WHO) were performing damage control for Beijing over a mysterious new coronavirus which broke out in the same town as their secretive bat coronavirus lab (with whom, unbeknownst to most at the time, a Fauci-funded NGO called EcoHealth Alliance had been working), anyone who logically suggested a link between the secretive lab and the new disease was immediately punished by Silicon Valley tech giants who protected China from those who dare speculate based on very. obvious. clues.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Trump Hotel raised prices to deter QAnon conspiracists from booking rooms, leaked police files reveal

The Trump Hotel in Washington raised its room rates “as a security tactic” to prevent QAnon supporters from staying there in early March, when some conspiracy theorists believed Donald Trump would return as president, according to leaked police intelligence documents.The information came from a February briefing from Washington DC’s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) that was obtained and published online by ransomware hackers from the Babuk group earlier this month.Police were reportedly alerted to the price hike for 3-4 March by media reports in early February and reached out to the hotel’s management to question the increase.Some followers of the...
Cell PhonesElite Daily

Instagram Likes Are Disappearing From The App — If You Want Them To

Instagram rolled out a new feature that’ll give you more ways to customize your next post. On Wednesday, May 26, Instagram unveiled the option for all users to hide their public like counts when sharing a photo or video. It’s a huge update that’s been in the making for a while, and now that it’s here, you’re probably wondering exactly how to hide like counts on Instagram. You’ll need to follow a few simple steps in your app.
BusinessPosted by
Salon

Not all corporations are "woke": In Big Tech, the boss wants you to shut up about politics

Co-Founder and CEO of Basecamp Jason Fried and Co-founder and CEO of Coinbase Brian Armstrong (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) During last summer's racial justice protest movement, more than a few executives in corporate America leveraged their platforms to weigh in on a number of fronts: They beefed up diversity and inclusion efforts, issued public statements in support of Black Lives Matter or other ostensibly progressive political issues and, in some cases, publicly supported employees' efforts to have "difficult conversations" with co-workers, suggesting those might lead to long-term changes in the way people related to each other in the workplace.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Campaign Urging Users to Delete Facebook Takes Off After Donald Trump Ruling

Following Facebook's decision to uphold its suspension of former President Donald Trump Wednesday, people took to a different social media platform to share their opinions. The Oversight Board, a Facebook-appointed panel of journalists, activists and lawyers who deliberate on the company's content decisions, upheld the company's move to restrict the then-president's access to posting content on his Facebook page and Instagram account following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
InternetWashington Times

Facebook fires tech who leaked 'vaccine hesitancy' documents to Project Veritas

A Facebook whistleblower who leaked documents to Project Veritas exposing the tech giant’s policy on suppressing “vaccine hesitancy” has been fired. In a video posted Friday, Facebook data center technician Morgan Kahmann was shown on a Zoom call with an executive telling him that his employment had been terminated when Project Veritas president James O’Keefe crashed the meeting.
InternetSpiked

Has Facebook unwittingly become a shill for China?

In recent months it wasn’t only the inhabitants of China who were forbidden from speaking ill of the Chinese regime. So were billions of others around the world. Thanks to Facebook and its clampdown on any discussion of the theory that Covid-19 might have been ‘manufactured’ or might have leaked from a lab in Wuhan, people in America, Britain, France and across the globe were subjected to Chinese-style silencing. They were essentially banned from saying things that might embarrass the Chinese Communist Party. The supposedly woke, chilled overlords of the World Wide Web helped to globalise the CCP’s repression of free thought and open debate.
Congress & CourtsArkansas Online

Cotton's theory on virus origin no longer dismissed

WASHINGTON -- Fifteen months after accusing U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., of spreading a "debunked" covid-19 conspiracy theory, The Washington Post on Friday added a correction to its story acknowledging that it can't back up some of the story's claims -- and never could. The Feb. 17, 2020, article accusing...