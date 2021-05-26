Cancel
Samuel E. Wright, voice of Sebastian the Crab, has died at 74

By CBS News
wsgw.com
 29 days ago

Samuel E. Wright, who delighted audiences voicing the beloved Sebastian the Crab in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” has died. He was 74. Wright died peacefully in his sleep Monday night at his home in Walden, New York, his daughter Dee Kelly told The Hollywood Reporter. She said his death followed a three-year battle with prostate cancer.

