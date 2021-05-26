Samuel E. Wright, voice of Sebastian the Crab, has died at 74

They call it a stethoscope. Put the end of the two prongs into your ears, place the round part on the area of someone’s heart, and listen. In a matter of moments, you hear it – the sound of someone’s blood flowing through the body. Most of us never have that experience. Many may be unconcerned. But the sound of flowing blood has its own significance. Yet, for many of us, it is of least concern – until it stops! So, periodically we check, and check again. From infancy through senility, we listen for the sound of the blood – especially of those who have meaning to us.