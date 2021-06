The Tulsa massacre took place 100 years ago, but it’s still clearly ingrained in the minds of survivors Viola Fletcher and Lessie Benningfield Randle. In a CBS News special airing on May 31 at 10 p.m. ET, the centenarians described the affluent neighborhood of Greenwood, known at the time as “Black Wall Street,” before it was destroyed by a White mob in a two-day attack that resulted in about 300 deaths.