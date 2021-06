When the COVID-19 pandemic struck last year, a group of officials was created in southeast Nebraska to organize communication and prevention efforts throughout the area. Known as Unified Command, the group made a decision to disband this week as case numbers continue to fall in the area. Brain Daake, who was the commander of the group and is also the chief of Beatrice Fire and Rescue, said during the peak of the pandemic Unified Command was holding virtual meetings daily, but was meeting on a monthly basis when the decision was made to dissolve the group.