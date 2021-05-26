Stocks edge higher as investors weigh growth, inflation

newsbreak-logo
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are edging higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street investors continue to monitor the economic recovery and rising inflation. A variety of companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Dick’s Sporting Goods surged after reporting a surge in first-quarter sales and solid earnings as team sports returned. Urban Outfitters and Abercrombie & Fitch also made gains on similarly strong financial results. The S&P 500's gain was kept in check by lagging healthcare company stocks. Markets have been bumpy in recent days as investors move past a stellar corporate earnings season and look for additional clues on economic growth.

