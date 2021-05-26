Stocks edge higher as investors weigh growth, inflation

In 2020, big banks were preparing for pandemic-related disaster. Expecting a wave of loan defaults, they fortified by setting aside huge amounts of loan-loss reserves. After the Federal Reserve released the results of its annual stress test that June, it acted to ensure capital stability by banning large banks from buying back stock and limiting their dividend payouts. But by December, after an unprecedented second round of stress tests, the Fed announced that it would allow banks to repurchase shares again -- and a few of them announced that they would do so.