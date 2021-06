As roughly half of the active-duty force remains unvaccinated against COVID-19, the Defense Department is pushing harder for troops to accept the effectiveness of the vaccine. DOD personnel are reporting lower rates of “breakthrough infection”—individuals who become infected with COVID-19 after a vaccine dose—than the general population, Defense Health Agency director Lt. Gen. Ronald Place told reporters at the Pentagon Thursday. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reported a 94 to 95 percent rate of effectiveness for vaccines, Place says their effectiveness among the DOD population is almost 100 percent.