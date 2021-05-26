Cancel
One of two Americans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By The Arab American News
Arab American News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly one out of two Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, while half the citizens above the age of 18 in the country have been fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The agency said 164,378,258...

