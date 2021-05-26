Florida reports 2,327 new COVID cases and 66 more deaths

More than 10 million Floridians now are vaccinated against COVID-19, but deaths from the disease in Florida continue with an additional 66 reported on Wednesday.

The seven-day average for new cases reached as high as 17,991 on Jan. 8. It was 2,364 on Wednesday.

South Florida

South Florida counties reported 657 new cases Wednesday.

Testing and positivity

Public health experts say the virus is considered under control when the COVID-19 test positivity rate is under 5%. Florida often has exceeded 5% in its widely publicized calculation for assessing the rate for testing of residents, but the rate is now below 4%.

The positivity rate was below 3% in all three South Florida counties on Wednesday.

Deaths

The numbers of daily deaths reported from COVID-19 have declined to fewer than 100 during May. On Wednesday, the state reported 66 additional deaths.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations for COVID have been declining this month.

Hospitalizations hit a peak in late July of about 9,500 patients statewide.

Vaccines

More than 10.1 million Floridians have had one or more doses of a COVID vaccine as of Wednesday. The 64- to 74-year-old age group has received the most doses of a COVID vaccine.

