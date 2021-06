CAMPO FELICE, Italy (AP) — Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal showed just why he is one of the favorites to win the Giro d’Italia as he stormed to victory on the ninth stage to also claim the leader’s pink jersey. Bernal attacked with about 500 meters remaining on the summit finish. The Ineos Grenadiers rider passed the two previous leaders to claim his first Giro stage win in the first year he has participated in the Italian race. The 2019 Tour winner finished seven seconds ahead of Giulio Ciccone and Aleksandr Vlasov. Bernal took over the race lead from Attila Valter. The 24-year-old Colombian has a 15-second lead over Remco Evenepoel and is 21 seconds ahead of Vlasov.