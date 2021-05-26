Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Ancient Judeans ate non-kosher seafood, fish bones show

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAncient Judeans ate non-kosher fish at a time when it was thought to have been prohibited in the Bible, according to a new study. Researchers analyzed ancient fish bones from 30 archeological sites in areas that are now part of Israel and Egypt, dating from the Late Bronze Age (1550-1130 B.C.) to the end of the Byzantine period in 640 A.D.

abc17news.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerusalem#Jews#The Bible#Food Consumption#Byzantine#Persian#Ariel University#Cnn#University Of Haifa#Israelites#Hellenistic#Non Kosher Seafood#Ancient Fish Bones#Ancient Judeans#Kosher Requirements#Jewish Dietary Law#Deuteronomy#Written Torah#Judean Assemblages#Scaleless Fish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Seafood
Country
Egypt
Related
ReligionScience 2.0

Keeping Kosher Only Happened Gradually In Ancient Judea

An analysis of ancient fish bones from 30 archaeological sites in Israel and Sinai which date from the Late Bronze Age (1550-1130 BC) until the end of the Byzantine period (640 AD) finds that Judeans commonly ate non-kosher - lacking scales or fins - fish. This finding sheds new light...
ReligionNew Scientist

Non-kosher fish eaten in Jerusalem during early days of Judaism

Non-kosher fish was on the menu in areas that are now part of Israel and Egypt while Judaism was developing in the region and the Hebrew Bible was being written there. The Torah – the first five books of the Hebrew Bible – states that certain foods, including pork and aquatic animals that lack fins and scales, shouldn’t be eaten. Modern, practising Jewish people are prohibited from eating these foods.
ReligionHerald-Press

RELIGIOUS COLUMN: Prayers

D. L. Moody wrote “I had rather know how to pray than how to preach, the Lord Jesus never taught his disciples how to preach, but rather, how to pray”. Several old and wise men of God have told me over the years “preaching is easy when you love God and know your bible; it’s praying that often eludes us”. I have seen that is right. Isaiah 59 tells us “Behold, the Lord’s hand is not shortened, that it cannot save; neither his ear heavy that it cannot hear: But your iniquities have separated between you and your God, and your sins have hid his face from you, that he will not hear. [Isaiah 59:1-2] From this it is clear that the physical consequence of our sins bleeds over into our spiritual life and impacts our prayers and sanctification. We know this is the case for we see how that great men of God in the bible have sought God’s intercession by first repenting of their own sins and the sins of the people. Take for example one of my favorite verses from Daniel chapter 9 vs 16 where the bible records Daniel praying “O Lord, according to all thy righteousness, I beseech thee, let thine anger be turned away from thy city Jerusalem, thy holy mountain: because for our sins, and for the iniquities of our fathers, Jerusalem and thy people are become a reproach to all that are about us. 17 Now therefore, O our God, hear the prayer of thy servant, and his supplications, and cause thy face to shine upon thy sanctuary that is desolate, for the Lord's sake. 18 O my God, incline thine ear, and hear; open thine eyes, and behold our desolations, and the city which is called by thy name: for we do not present our supplications before thee for our righteousnesses, but for thy great mercies”. I wish I had something to trade for God’s mercies. I wish I had some work which I might offer in trade for God’s goodness when I call on his name in prayer. But the reality is that I have learned, like Paul said in [Romans 7] “For I know that in me (that is, in my flesh,) dwelleth no good thing: for to will is present with me; but…” and like Paul I have learned that all I can do is cast myself upon the mercy of my Great and Terrible God and ask my petitions in his mercy. As it should, this Christ centered prayer puts the glory of answered prayer upon Christ rather than man. For instance: take the lame man in Acts 3:1-6 who, after Peter and John prayed for him in the name of Christ, he was healed and leaped and praised God! When the people were amazed and turned to Peter and John, Peter said [Acts 3:12] “Ye men of Israel, why marvel ye at this? Or why look ye so earnestly on us, as though by our own power or holiness we had made this man to walk?” Notice that wording carefully, it wasn’t by Peter and John’s power NOR by their own holiness that God’s mercy was obtained but by God’s glorifying his son and thereby Peter and John trusted God’s mercy for this answered prayer. So let us strive to live as Christlike as is possible, sanctifying ourselves in heart and mind and let us trust in God’s mercies and not our own power or holiness for our prayers. Calvary Baptist Church welcomes you to come and be a part of the family of God with us. Calvarybcpalestine.com 903-729-5924.
Religionfreestonecountytimesonline.com

How Was Doing The Will Of God Like Food To Jesus?

“We get bigger by eating healthy stuff and obeying God’s word helps us grow,” says Marina, 5. Serious athletes know that disciplined eating will enhance their performance on the field. Serious Christians know that they must feed on the Bible to win spiritual battles. When God’s word is embedded in...
ScienceSmithonian

What Archaeology Tells Us About the Ancient History of Eating Kosher

In 2017, archaeologist Yonatan Adler and friends paid tribute to a retiring colleague with speeches about how their respective work in the field of archaeology was influenced by each other. After Adler spoke about his research on the mikveh, the Jewish ritual bath, Omri Lernau—senior research fellow at Haifa University and Israel’s top authority on all things fish—spoke about remains of aquatic creatures unearthed in ancient Judean settlements. He mentioned catfish, skate and shark.
ReligionBrunswick News

God speaks in many ways and to many people

Does God speak to people who do not believe in Him?. Dear U.S.: God speaks in many ways and to many people. God speaks to us in nature. When He created the heavens and the earth, He gave us an incredible, complex, beautiful, and orderly universe. “For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made” (Romans 1:20).
ReligionJewish Ledger

Torah Portion – Shelach

Everal decades ago a group of Israeli scholars from an organization called “til Tekhelet (www.tekhelet.com) visited Baltimore, where I then resided to speak about their discovery of the authentic tekhelet, the blue dye which was used extensively in ancient times by royalty and, more importantly, to color some of the fringes of the tzitzit.
Religionadventistchurch.com

Young people equipped to make disciples in Solomon Islands

More than 600 young people from the western sub-region of Solomon Islands Mission gathered on Sambulo island in Marovo lagoon—the second largest saltwater lagoon in the world—for a week-long camp meeting from May 25 to 30. Themed “Lord, send me”, the event featured sessions run by several speakers, including Solomon...
Religionsdjewishworld.com

Shabbat: TGIF

LOS ANGELES — I am who I am thanks to Shabbat. Due to this biblically mandated institution, I have peace of mind, a flourishing community, a great relationship with my family and a career where I traverse the country singing its praises. All this benefit for just taking a day off! The Torah emphasizes Shabbat more than any other ritual because it provides the most profound physical, financial and emotional evidence that one is serious about a relationship with God. I discovered prioritizing Shabbat is the benchmark, the golden ticket, the minimum deposit required to open a high yield spiritual bank account. In my new neighborhood, Shabbat was joyous, intellectually invigorating and united all age groups.
Animalsadvocatemag.com

Worship: Life is not all earth-bound

I like to joke that hawks are my spirit animal. I’ve had several semi-mystical encounters with them over the years. On two of my birthdays, I’ve had close encounters with two separate hawks, in ways that felt like messages from God. The message was something like: “take courage…have strength…fear not…”
Religionpanolawatchman.com

Focus on Faith Devotional: Missing understanding

Fearing that Jesus was out of his mind, his family sought to restrain him, as indicated in Mark 3:20-35. The scribes accredited his power over demons to Beelzebub, the ruler of demons, implying he was possessed. Jesus answered in two parables: a house divided, and plundering a strong man’s house by first tying up the strong man. Blasphemy against the Holy Spirit is described as “an eternal sin” (v. 29). Jesus lifts up obedience to the will of God as the primary force at work in relationships and all of life. “Whoever does the will of God is my brother and sister and mother” (v. 35). Are you being true to God the Father, Son and Holy Spirit?
Scienceraleighnews.net

Bones of ancient aquatic reptile Mosasaurus discovered in Negev Desert

JERUSALEM, May 21 (Xinhua) -- A rare fossil of an extinct aquatic reptile, which dates back to about 70 million years ago, has been discovered in southern Israel, the Dead Sea and Arava Science Center (DSASC) in southeastern Israel said on Friday. The fossil was discovered by hikers in Havarim...
ReligionThe Takeout

News flash: Ancient Jews didn’t keep kosher!

It is a common misconception about Jews that we all keep kosher. We do not. In fact, new research out of Israel’s Ariel University shows that we never did, even in ancient times. (We are also all not Israeli.) This discovery began, Smithsonian reports, when Yonatan Adler, an archaeologist, learned...
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

3 Characteristics of a Religiously Self-Deceived Person

Jesus is either Lord of all or not Lord at all. In one of Jesus’ most well-known parables, two men build nearly identical houses, geographically close to each other but on different kinds of foundations. One man, whom Jesus calls foolish, builds his house right on the sandy shore. The other pulled back a few dozen yards so he could build his house on bedrock.
ReligionDesiring God

Who Might Find God in Your Suffering?

Do you feel prepared today to defend your faith in Jesus? If not, what would it take for you to feel ready?. Have no fear of them, nor be troubled, but in your hearts honor Christ the Lord as holy, always being prepared to make a defense to anyone who asks you for a reason for the hope that is in you. (1 Peter 3:14–15)
Religionstandardnewswire.com

New Book from Word on Fire Looks at Pressing Questions About Catholicism in Light of Scripture

"The Wisdom of the Word," by Michael Dauphinais and Matthew Levering, is the latest title from the Word on Fire Institute imprint. IRVING, Texas, June 1, 2021 /Standard Newswire/ -- Why believe God exists, or believe Jesus is God? Why listen to the Catholic Church? Why is the Church so strict about sex? Questions like these have propelled a crisis of disaffiliation and disbelief among Catholics in recent decades. Half of millennial Catholics have turned their backs on the Church, and at many churches, only a minority of parishioners believe in all of its teachings about faith and morality.
Maple Valley, WAVOICE of the Valley

Trusting God

A seagoing captain commanded a passenger ship that was sailing from Liverpool, England, to New York. His family was on board with him. One night when everyone was asleep, a squall unexpectedly swept over the waters and tossed the ship violently, awakening the passengers. They were all terribly afraid because of the storm. The captain’s little 8-year-old girl was also awakened. “What’s the matter?” cried the frightened child. Her mother told her that a sudden storm had struck the ship. “Is Father on deck?” she asked. “Yes, Father’s on deck.” Hearing these words, the little girl snuggled back into her bed and in a few moments was sound asleep. The winds still blew and the waves still rolled, but her fears were calmed because her father was at the helm.