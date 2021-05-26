Man who allegedly stabbed teen at N.J. castle indicted on attempted murder charge
A Hamburg man who allegedly stabbed a teen at the Gingerbread Castle in Sussex County last December has been indicted. Steven A. Rogers, 21, of Hamburg, was indicted on multiple charges, including attempted murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering an injured victim, after authorities say he stabbed a 14-year-old repeatedly with a knife at the iconic children’s attraction in Hamburg on Dec. 3, 2020.www.nj.com