Man who allegedly stabbed teen at N.J. castle indicted on attempted murder charge

A Princeton Junction man struck a pedestrian in Trenton and fled to Hamilton, where he was later arrested, according to police. The pedestrian later died. Elber Eustaquio Yuman Davila, of Princeton Junction, was arrested on Saturday following the crash, Trenton police said. He is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident after allegedly striking a pedestrian on South Clinton and Roebling avenues Saturday night, said Trenton police spokesperson Sgt. Cynthia Hargis.