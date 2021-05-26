Jim Cramer's Thoughts on Exxon, Oil

In the most recent "Mad Money" program, TheStreet's Jim Cramer said Wall Street's first reactions are almost always wrong. Investors who rush to judgment lose out. Over on Real Money, Cramer took a closer look at the real numbers behind those "at first-blush" impressions, and talked with the top executives at Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report, Gap Inc. (GPS) - Get Report, Williams-Sonoma, (WSM) - Get Report and HP Inc. (HPQ) - Get Report. To get investing insights directly from Cramer's Real Money columns, take a look at this special offer.