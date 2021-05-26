newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Jim Cramer's Thoughts on Exxon, Oil

By Katherine Ross
Street.Com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA key shareholder vote on board seats is taking place at Exxon (XOM) - Get Report on Wednesday, May 26. This could mark the most significant change in decades for the country's biggest oil company as well as the future of CEO Darren Woods. Exxon Mobil will seek the election...

www.thestreet.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#Oil Industry#Exxon Mobil#Thestreet#Senior Executives#Xom#Everything Jim Cramer#Corporate America#Recap Thestreet Live#Thoughts#Ceo Darren Woods#Report#Today#Lower Carbon Strategies#Environment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: Summer Reopening Stocks to Watch

Some of the stocks to watch for summer 2021 include Airbnb ( (ABNB) - Get Report), Disney ( (DIS) - Get Report), Camping World ( (CWH) - Get Report), Royal Caribbean ( (RCL) - Get Report), and Thor Industries ( (THO) - Get Report). "This (Airbnb) is a fabulous way...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Market Recap With Jim Cramer: Buy Tesla, Gap, Nvidia, Roblox and Wynn

In the most recent "Mad Money" program, TheStreet's Jim Cramer said Wall Street's first reactions are almost always wrong. Investors who rush to judgment lose out. Over on Real Money, Cramer took a closer look at the real numbers behind those "at first-blush" impressions, and talked with the top executives at Salesforce.com (CRM) - Get Report, Gap Inc. (GPS) - Get Report, Williams-Sonoma, (WSM) - Get Report and HP Inc. (HPQ) - Get Report. To get investing insights directly from Cramer's Real Money columns, take a look at this special offer.
Environmentthenationalnews.com

Climate coup at Exxon Mobil’s board that desperate attempts couldn't avert

It was a stunning moment for Exxon Mobil and the wider corporate world: a tiny activist fund had succeeded in changing the company’s board. But in the hours leading up to this week’s annual shareholders meeting, Exxon went to extraordinary lengths to head off the threat from a campaign about which it had been largely dismissive months earlier.
MarketsStreet.Com

Jim Cramer's 10 Commandments of Trading!

Jim Cramer reveals his simple do's and don'ts that can improve your trading success. Discover how this long-time pro approaches the market and each trade to make higher profits and minimize losses. By clicking above you agree to TheStreet's Terms of Use and to TheStreet’s use of my email to...
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer's Meme Stock Update: AMC, Beyond Meat

Jim Cramer breaks down where he sees opportunity for both the stocks and companies currently capturing the attention of the Reddit investor. Watch Cramer's take on GameStop (GME) - Get Report and AMC (AMC) - Get Report in the video above. Recap TheStreet Live: Everything Jim Cramer Is Watching Friday.
MarketsStreet.Com

Jim Cramer on AMC, GameStop, Best Buy, Costco, Salesforce

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are discussing AMC (AMC) - Get Report, GameStop (GME) - Get Report, Best Buy (BBY) - Get Report, Costco (COST) - Get Report, Gap (GPS) - Get Report and Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report in the video below:. The Meme Stocks Lift Off Again. The...
StocksStreet.Com

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy Snowflake

Jim Cramer talks stock-market news, including Snowflake, oil stocks and Nvidia. Stock futures were higher Friday as the S&P 500 looked to close out May with a fourth month of gains. In the most recent "Mad Money" program on CNBC, TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer said Wall Street's first reactions are...
StocksStreet.Com

TheStreet Live Recap: Everything Jim Cramer Is Watching 5/27/21

In Thursday's episode of TheStreet Live, Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross discuss Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report, AMC (AMC) - Get Report, GameStop (GME) - Get Report, Best Buy (BBY) - Get Report, Exxon (XOM) - Get Report and more. Hear what Jim Cramer is only telling members of his...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: What AMC Should Do

Stocks rose Friday and the S&P 500 looked to close out May with its fourth straight month of gains as inflation data failed to dent investors' sentiment on the recovering U.S. economy. TheStreet's Katherine Ross and Jim Cramer discussed breaking news in the stock market. Cramer spoke about meme stock...
IndustryCNBC

Jim Cramer on Engine No. 1 winning at least two Exxon board seats

Activist firm Engine No. 1 won at least two board seats at Exxon following a historic battle over the oil giant’s board of directors, signaling investors’ support for greater disclosure from the company as the world shifts away from fossil fuels. CNBC's Jim Cramer and David Faber discuss.
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer Explains Why Nvidia Is Down Despite 'on Fire' Business

The company reported quarterly earnings of $3.66 per share on revenue of $5.66 billion. Analysts were expecting Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report to report earnings of $3.29 per share on revenue of $5.4 billion. "Our partners are launching the largest-ever wave of Nvidia-powered laptops. Across industries, the adoption of Nvidia...
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

Beyond Meat Shares Jump; Jim Cramer Cites Reddit-Trading Potential

Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report shares rose Thursday after TheStreet.com Founder Jim Cramer called the plant-based-meat maker a potential target for Reddit traders. On CNBC’s “Mad Money” program Wednesday, Cramer pegged the El Segundo, Calif., company, along with Roblox (RBLX) - Get Report and Ford Motor (F) - Get Report, as, well, red meat for Reddit’s WallStreetBets acolytes.
StocksStreet.Com

Why Jim Cramer Isn't a Buyer of Medtronic

Jim Cramer weighs in on Medtronic (MDT) - Get Report. He explains why he's not saying that this stock is a buy here, but he does have a couple of other stocks that investors should look at instead.
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer Likes Best Buy But Prefers These 2 Retailers

Best Buy (BBY) - Get Report posted earnings. The company posted that non-GAAP earnings came in at $2.23 per share, up 232% from the same period last year and nearly double the Street consensus forecast of $1.35 per share. Revenues rose 36% to $11.637 billion, ahead of analysts' forecasts of a $10.33 billion tally.
Stocksnewsverses.com

Cramer says buyers who’re quick GameStop and AMC are out of their thoughts

CNBC’s Jim Cramer stated Wednesday he is unsure why any buyers are nonetheless betting towards GameStop and AMC Leisure, two of the so-called meme shares standard on Reddit’s WallStreetBets discussion board. The “Mad Cash” host made his feedback following a session through which GameStop shares rose virtually 16% Wednesday and...
Energy Industryeenews.net

What Exxon, Chevron climate shake-ups mean for oil

Climate change activists scored historic victories at the two biggest U.S. oil producers yesterday, winning shareholder votes to shake up the board at Exxon Mobil Corp. and to force Chevron Corp. to broaden its climate goals. But will the moves actually cut emissions and change company policy?
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: Snowflake Is a Story of 'Revolution'

Let's talk about Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report. "For his final "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer checked in Frank Slootman, chairman and CEO of Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report, the cloud data platform that just posted strong earnings that included 110% revenue growth," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap. "Slootman said there are several trends moving in favor of Snowflake. First is the transition from on-premise to cloud computing, and the second is the rise of the data scientist. It's finally possible to enrich data, put it into context and allow people and machines to make decisions. That's led to a data renaissance with whole new generations of applications being built."
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer on AMC, GameStop, Snowflake, Nvidia, Best Buy

Jim Cramer is discussing AMC (AMC) - Get Report, GameStop (GME) - Get Report, Snowflake (SNOW) - Get Report, Best Buy (BBY) - Get Report, Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report, Acorns and Exxon (XOM) - Get Report and more in the video below:. Jim Cramer's Message to the AMC and...