If you’re wondering how to get started in the stock market, penny stocks are one of the things you’re interested in. While you won’t find major news outlets reporting on these cheap shares, you will find plenty of chatter online. Most notably, Reddit has taken center stage when it comes to discussions about penny stocks. It’s also become a source for speculation, even for some of the highest-priced names in the stock market today. While companies like AMC (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) take the crown among meme stocks, there are still plenty of other stocks to watch.