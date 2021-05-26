Van with over 900 rounds of ammo stolen in Cleveland

Just before midnight Tuesday night, a Warrensville Heights man reported that his van, which he left running while he went into a restaurant to pick up food, was stolen, and with it, over 900 rounds of .223 ammunition.

Cleveland police responded to a pizza restaurant on Superior Avenue just after midnight and met with the victim who told them he quickly ran inside to get food, the police report states. When he returned, his vehicle, a 2017 Pacifica, was gone. He told police he left the keys in the vehicle, and the vehicle running when he went inside.

The man told police that the vehicle, which he had purchased in January, had a temporary tag, but he did not know the number on it. Police were unable to find information about it in a search of their systems.

The man said there were two iPhones inside the vehicle, along with “lots of .223 ammunition.” He said there were five fully loaded 60-round drums, 10 fully loaded 30-round magazines and about 360 rounds of .223 ammo in boxes in two suitcases in the back of the van.

Police toured the area looking for the stolen vehicle, but the police report does not indicate that they found it.