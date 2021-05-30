Yellen says financial literacy can help create a ‘more equitable economy’ — and Americans appear to be listening

In previous articles, I’ve explained that there can be three types of financial advisers: paternalistic, informative, and interpretive. Paternalistic financial advisers tell you their strategies and insist you follow them. Informative advisers provide you with options but fail to help you fully understand the strategies they implement. Interpretive advisers help you sift through all the noise, explaining your options and collaborating with you to make a decision that’s in your best interests.